SEIU Local 2: Food Service Workers at Acadia University Ratify Deal with Chartwells

WOLFVILLE, Nova Scotia, March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Food service workers at Acadia ratified a new collective bargaining agreement yesterday. Hours after talks had broken off last Friday, SEIU Local 2 and Chartwells resumed negotiations and reached a tentative agreement. The strike and the community rally scheduled for Monday have been cancelled.

“Winning better wages was an important goal for us, and we are happy that we achieved that,” said Debbie Barkhouse, a member of the Union’s bargaining Committee, and a First Cook. “We didn't win everything we wanted but what we accomplished will make a difference in our everyday life.” Barkhouse is in her 41st year in food service at Acadia

It’s a three-year agreement retroactive to October 1, 2025, and running to September 30, 2028. Second Cooks, Assistant Bakers, Cleaners, Store Attendants and Drivers are receiving a $1.50 per hour raise retroactively to October 1, 2025. The final increase in the agreement is on January 1, 2028, and this group will reach at least $21.85. A new Partial Minimum Wage Relativity provision and premiums could result in larger increases.

All the current General Help employees are receiving a $1.00 per hour increase and will earn $17.50 retroactive to October 1st. They will receive an additional $0.25 per hour starting on April 1, 2026. This impacts more than half of the bargaining unit which had been earning minimum wage. The last increase in the agreement will bring them to $20 per hour at a minimum.

Cooks, Bakers, and Floor Walkers are receiving a $1.10 per hour increase retroactive to October 1st. The last increase in the agreement will bring them to at least $24.50 per hour.

“We are grateful for the incredible support we received from students, faculty members and other workers on campus, and even the greater community in Wolfville,” said Annette Stirling, a member of the Union’s bargaining Committee, and a Head Baker. She’s in her 34th year in food service at Acadia. “It just goes to show that solidarity can really work and that we need to show up for each other.”

There were several other improvements including winning the right for students to join the union’s bargaining unit; They were previously excluded. Vacation pay rates were improved for longtime employees. The Paid Sick Day provision was improved and there is now a reimbursement for doctor's notes when they are required by the employer to a maximum of $50. The employer’s contribution to the workers' RRSP was increased. A new premium for overnight shifts was won; it will be applied retroactively to October 1, 2025, at a rate of $0.50 per hour, and go up to $0.75 on October 1, 2026. The lead hand premium was increased from $0.50 to $1.00 per hour.

“One of the most important lessons here is that the only way for working people to make advances, is to rise together and fight for what we deserve - for what our families need,” said Shawn Wagner, a Cook in his 8th year at Acadia, and a member of the Union’s bargaining Committee. “We didn't get everything we needed in this agreement, but we took important steps forward. And now we know how we can achieve more next time we're at the table.”

SEIU Local 2 represents 20,000 workers in Nova Scotia, New Brunswick, Ontario, Manitoba, Alberta and British Columbia. We are proud members of the largest, fastest growing and most dynamic union in North America.