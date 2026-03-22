Crypto News: Ethereum Based Crypto Pepeto Approaches Binance Listing While Cardano Price Prediction Eyes Recovery

Dubai, UAE, March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Pepeto just moved its Binance listing into the final round, and the presale has gone viral with investors rushing in so fast that stages sell out in days. According to crypto news around the project, this Ethereum based crypto is the hottest presale of 2026, and it has not even been listed yet. Meanwhile the Cardano price prediction is back in focus as ADA fell to $0.26 this week during the sell off caused by Trump's Iran oil threats, but the Midnight sidechain going live and LayerZero opening $80 billion in multi chain access give holders real reasons to expect a bounce according to CoinDesk.

The smartest money in crypto right now is holding big coins for safety and adding the one new crypto at presale pricing that could deliver what Cardano at its current size cannot.

Crypto News: Pepeto Binance Listing Approaches While the Cardano Price Prediction Points to Recovery

The ADA picture has real reasons to be bullish for the first time in this cycle. Midnight adds privacy tools, LayerZero opens $80 billion in multi chain liquidity, and the roadmap is finally putting out real upgrades that could bring in fresh money according to CoinMarketCap. Cardano price at $0.26 after falling 42% looks cheap, and analyst targets between $1.80 and $2.20 would mean a solid 7x from here.

But here is what the ADA picture leaves out. Cardano's DeFi layer holds just $141 million in total value locked. The chain made $270 in daily fees while Ethereum pulled in $77,095 in the same day, and active wallets average 30,000 daily compared to 700,000 on Ethereum. The upgrades are real but people are not using the chain yet, and even the best case Cardano price prediction landing at $2 still puts it at a size where life changing returns are off the table for anyone buying now.

That is exactly why investors looking for the biggest gains this cycle are not stopping at ADA. They are adding the new crypto with the most room to run, and Pepeto is the one pulling the most money right now because no other Ethereum based crypto at presale pricing comes with a Binance listing, a working exchange, and a SolidProof audit in one package. The audit passed before the presale opened, and the exchange cleared its integration tests this month.

Why Pepeto Is the New Crypto Getting Attention That Cardano Spent Seven Years Trying to Build

While the Cardano price prediction remains relatively limited according to the crypto news of March 2026, Pepeto is pulling in serious money and the reason goes past the meme. PepetoSwap is the first all in one liquidity system that runs trades on Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana through a single zero fee engine with AI that checks every listed token for fraud. That means fast execution without gas costs, multi chain transfers without outside bridges, and automatic scam detection that catches bad code before it touches the order book. No other new crypto at presale pricing is shipping this much working tech ahead of a Binance listing, and that is why big wallets are not waiting for the listing to prove what the product already shows.

What makes this Ethereum based crypto even harder to ignore is what meme power alone has done without any of this. Pepe coin made millionaires with zero products behind it and hit an $11 billion market cap. The same person who built Pepe is now leading Pepeto. "When you compare Pepeto to Pepe coin the edge is obvious," said one analyst covering the project. "Pepeto has everything that made Pepe explode plus real exchange technology in a market with much higher volume. How could it possibly reach less than what Pepe did with nothing?"

Crypto news around Pepe coin states that an early investor entered with $5,000 in presale price, the same amount turned into $750,000 when Pepe hit its all time high. Pepeto is the second chance for similar returns, or possibly more. The Cardano price prediction comparison writes itself.

Conclusion

The crypto news and the Cardano price prediction and ADA upgrades both point to a recovery, and holding ADA for safety makes sense. But the lesson every cycle teaches is the same. Real money in crypto has never come from buying a big coin at the bottom. It comes from finding the right new crypto at presale pricing before everyone else catches on. Pepeto is in that spot right now. The presale that big wallets are filling every week because this kind of demand does not show up without serious belief behind it.



The moment Pepeto launches and the listing goes live, the presale price is gone and it is not coming back, the same way Pepe coin's early entry vanished overnight and the people who waited spent the rest of the cycle regretting what they missed. The Pepeto official website is still accepting entries, but every stage that fills brings that moment closer.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the cardano price prediction for 2026 according to the crypto news?

Midnight and LayerZero give the Cardano price prediction real reasons to be bullish, with analysts targeting $1.80 to $2.20 as a recovery range from $0.26 after this week's sell off.

Is Pepeto a better new crypto than Cardano right now?

Pepeto gives presale entry into an Ethereum based crypto with a Binance listing in its final round, while Cardano holds $141 million in total value and $270 in daily fees after seven years through the Pepeto official website.



