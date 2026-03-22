Dubai, UAE, March 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Pepeto team just hit a big milestone on its Binance level exchange, finishing the order book engine and the multi chain liquidity system as the project moves into its last round of work before going live. This crypto news arrives while the Ethereum price prediction is getting a real push from big money moves, despite the crypto crash. As ETH dropped to $2,070 as the market sold off on Iran war headlines, but spot Ethereum ETFs pulled in $157 million in back to back daily inflows and whale wallets added hundreds of millions in ETH over the past seven days according to CoinDesk.

The Ethereum price prediction from multiple research teams now sits between $4,500 and $7,500 for end of 2026, and the crypto news tying those inflows to Pepeto's presale big potential is starting to click for the wallets paying the closest attention.

Crypto News: Pepeto Exchange Build Reaches Final Phase as the Ethereum Price Prediction Gets Big Money Support

Pepeto is one of the best opportunities to catch during the current market timing, and the exchange tools explain why. "The platform runs zero cost swaps on Ethereum, cuts out the gas fees that make small trades pointless on other DeFi platforms, moves coins between Ethereum, BNB Chain, and Solana instantly with no bridging cost, and runs AI checks on every listed token looking for honeypot tricks, hidden mint tools, and rug pull code before it can be traded," said the former Binance expert on Pepeto's team.

The Ethereum price prediction behind this timing sits on hard data from the latest crypto news. ETH trades near $2,070 after this week's sell off, and the Fear and Greed Index reads 11 according to Alternative.me. That number has been stuck in extreme fear for 46 straight days, something that has only happened four times since 2018, and every time it marked the start of that cycle's biggest recovery. Standard Chartered has a $7,500 year end Ethereum price prediction, and the amount of ETH sitting on exchanges keeps dropping, which means holders are pulling their coins off to keep, not to sell.

Wallet records show that addresses tied to big ETH holders are some of the largest entries in the Pepeto presale this quarter. These are not regular traders chasing crypto news headlines. They are the same wallets that first bought ETH under $100 and held through every drop since, and they see exactly how much money a Binance level exchange at presale pricing can make them, once the Ethereum price prediction plays out and trading volume floods back into the network.

Pepeto Presale Accelerates Past $8.25 Million as Whale Money Moves Early

The Pepeto presale passed $8.25 million ( According to crypto news) and the pattern inside is not normal. Wallets from the earliest rounds keep coming back with entries three and four times their first buy. Fake tokens copying the project's name now show up daily on decentralized platforms, and that only happens when copycats feel a breakout coming and try to grab the name before the real listing makes it impossible to fake.

The Ethereum price prediction at $7,500 gives ETH holders a 3.5x and years of waiting. Pepeto at presale pricing reaching just $100 million, a level meme coins with zero products blew past last cycle, gives over 50x. That is not a small difference. That is the difference between a good year and a life changing one. The wallets that already did this math are the ones adding every week, collecting 195% APY staking while the Binance listing gets closer and the entry the rest of the market will wish they had taken disappears forever.

Conclusion

The market has always paid the most to the people who found real projects before everyone else agreed they were real. The people who bought ETH under $10 changed their lives for good, and the Ethereum price prediction now pointing at $7,500 means solid returns are ahead. But nobody is going to get rich buying ETH at $2,070. That window closed years ago. Pepeto's window is still open.

After everything in this crypto news article, it is clear why this project is pulling this much attention and this much money right now. No one holding millions in ETH puts serious capital into something they expect to lose, and following the moves of investors at that level is exactly how people caught the returns every crypto holder dreams about. The link below goes straight to the Pepeto presale, The link below goes straight to the Pepeto presale while entries are still being accepted, ahead of the Binance listing.

CLICK TO VISIT PEPETO OFFICIAL WEBSITE

FAQs

What is the ethereum price prediction for 2026?

Crypto news point that Standard Chartered sees $7,500 by year end and the wider analyst range goes from $4,500 to $10,000 as the Glamsterdam upgrade and ETF inflows lift the Ethereum price prediction higher.

Why are ETH whale wallets entering the Pepeto presale?

Wallets that bought ETH early see a Binance level exchange at presale pricing as the entry the ethereum price prediction makes even stronger through the Pepeto official website.



