Perth, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PERSEUS MAKES 9.9% INVESTMENT IN AURUM RESOURCES

Perth, Western Australia/March 23, 2026/Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) (Perseus or the Company) is pleased to announce that it has acquired a relevant interest in 9.9% of the issued shares of Aurum Resources Limited (Aurum) (ASX: UAE) via participation in the Aurum equity raising announced today (Aurum Share Acquisition).

Aurum is an emerging mineral development company listed on the ASX. Aurum’s key asset is the Boundiali Gold Project, a pre-development and pre-study gold project located in the North of Côte d’Ivoire, West Africa. The Boundiali Gold Project has a reported Ore Resource of 100Mt @ 1.0g/t Au for 3.0Moz of gold1.

The Boundiali Gold Project is located to the south and along strike of Perseus’s Sissingué gold mine, which has been in operation since January 2018 and the processing hub for ore from Fimbiasso and more recently the Bagoé satellite deposits. The Boundiali’s northern most tenements are adjacent to the Company’s active mining area at Bagoé.

Perseus’s Managing Director and CEO Craig Jones said:

“The Aurum team have done an excellent job assembling a highly prospective tenement package and building a significant resource base at a relatively low cost. The location of their discoveries presents potential future synergies and Perseus is pleased to be able to support Aurum in developing the project.

For a total cost of A$23.69M, the Aurum Share Acquisition provides a compelling opportunity to fast-track value creation in the region.”

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU



CAPITAL STRUCTURE:



Ordinary shares: 1,348,261,178



Performance rights: 8,625,981



REGISTERED OFFICE:



Level 2



437 Roberts Road



Subiaco WA 6008



Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700



www.perseusmining.com DIRECTORS:



Rick Menell



Non-Executive Chairman



Craig Jones

Managing Director & CEO



Amber Banfield

Non-Executive Director



Elissa Cornelius



Non-Executive Director



Dan Lougher



Non-Executive Director



John McGloin



Non-Executive Director



James Rutherford

Non-Executive Director CONTACTS:



Craig Jones



Managing Director & CEO



craig.jones@perseusmining.com



Stephen Forman



Investor Relations



+61 484 036 681



stephen.forman@perseusmining.com



Nathan Ryan



Media



+61 420 582 887



nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

This announcement was approved for release by Craig Jones, Managing Director and CEO

1 See Aurum announcement “Boundiali Project Mineral Resource increases to 3Moz gold with Indicated Resources up 49% to 1.37Moz“ released to the ASX on 23 February 2026.