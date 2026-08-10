PRU FY26 Results Investor Webinar

Perth, Western Australia, Aug. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FY26 RESULTS INVESTOR WEBINAR / CALL

Perseus Mining Limited (ASX/TSX: PRU) is hosting an investor webinar and conference call to discuss its FY26 Results, which are anticipated for release around 8:30am AEST on Wednesday, 26 August 2026.

CALL DETAILS

Australia: Wednesday 26 August 2026



Perth – 7:00am



Sydney/Melbourne – 9:00am Canada: Tuesday 25 August 2026



Vancouver – 4:00pm



Toronto – 7:00pm UK: Wednesday 26 August 2026



London – 12:00 midnight





Register for the investor webinar at the link below:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Xej7zujzRbCdLDKmJBhl-g

After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar.

To join the webinar via telephone, please use one of the following numbers and enter the Webinar ID: 865 4236 7438

For higher quality, dial a number based on your current location:

Location Australia Singapore Canada USA New Zealand United Kingdom Dial in Number +61 8 7150 1149



+61 3 7018 2005 +65 3165 1065 +1 778 907 2071 +1 669 900 9128 +64 9 884 6780 +44 203 901 7895

International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kq6Hxb6HM

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU



CAPITAL STRUCTURE:



Ordinary shares: 1,327,103,226



Performance rights: 8,625,981



REGISTERED OFFICE:



Level 2



437 Roberts Road



Subiaco WA 6008



Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700



www.perseusmining.com DIRECTORS:



Non-Executive Chairman

Rick Menell



Managing Director & CEO

Craig Jones



Non-Executive Directors

Amber Banfield

Elissa Cornelius

Dan Lougher

John McGloin

Thomas McKeith

James Rutherford CONTACTS:



Craig Jones



Managing Director & CEO



craig.jones@perseusmining.com



Stephen Forman



Investor Relations



+61 484 036 681



stephen.forman@perseusmining.com



Nathan Ryan



Media



+61 420 582 887



nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.



This announcement was approved for release by Craig Jones, Managing Director and CEO.