PRU June 2026 Quarter Report

Perth, Western Australia, July 30, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

JUNE 2026 QUARTER REPORT

Perseus delivers strong operational performance with cash & bullion increased to US$1 billion



PERTH, Western Australia/ July 30, 2026/ Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (TSX & ASX: PRU) reports on its activities for the three months’ period ended on June 30, 2026 (the “Quarter”). Below is a summary of the release. The full report is available at www.perseusmining.com, www.sedarplus.ca and www.asx.com.au.

Overview

Group operational TRIFR 0.87 with Nyanzaga Gold Project (NGP) achieving 8 million worked hours LTI free

Q4 FY26 production totalled 109,013 ounces of gold at an All-In Site Costs (AISC) of US$1,941 per ounce

Average cash margin of US$2,145/oz of gold produced, delivering notional operating cashflow of US$216 million and a record US$769 million for the full FY26 financial year

Increased cash and bullion position to US$1.03 billion, plus liquid listed securities valued at US$233 million

Stoping operations commenced at Yaouré CMA Underground which produced 8,472 ounces of gold

NGP reached 67% overall project progress, and development remains on track for first production by January 2027

Share buyback increased to A$150 million

Appointment of Wade Bickley as Chief Operating Officer

Post quarter-end, appointment of Thomas (Tommy) McKeith as independent Non-Executive Director





FY27 Outlook

Production and AISC guidance for June 2027 Financial Year (FY27) of 420,000 - 480,000 ounces at US$1,835 – 2,070 per ounce AISC.

Key operating indicators and highlights for the June 2026 quarter (Q4 FY26) include:

PERFORMANCE INDICATOR UNIT MARCH 2026



QUARTER JUNE 2026



QUARTER JUNE 2026



HALF YEAR FY26 FINANCIAL



YEAR Gold recovered1 Ounces 107,144 109,013 216,157 404,998 Gold poured1 Ounces 109,382 112,116 221,499 403,705 Production Cost2 US$/ounce 1,238 1,340 1,287 1,270 All-In Site Cost (AISC)2 US$/ounce 1,748 1,941 1,842 1,750 Gold sales1 Ounces 96,260 114,567 210,827 399,023 Average sales price2 US$/ounce 4,143 4,086 4,113 3,693 Notional Cashflow2 US$ million 252 216 468 769

Includes the CMA Underground gold produced, poured and sold for this quarter ahead of commercial production. Excludes CMA Underground production cost, gold produced, AISC, Average sales price and Notional Cashflow as the related cash costs are capitalised until commercial production is achieved.

Perseus’s Managing Director and CEO Craig Jones said:

"This was a quarter of significant milestones for Perseus — first stoping ore from CMA Underground, a first for both Perseus and Côte d'Ivoire, an outstanding safety achievement at Nyanzaga, and cash and bullion passing US$1 billion for the first time. That balance sheet strength gives us the flexibility to keep investing in our growth pipeline while continuing returns to shareholders as reflected in the Board’s decision to upsize our buyback to $150m this quarter. I want to thank our employees and contractors across all our operations and projects for their dedication and hard work over the past year — the milestones we've delivered are a direct reflection of their commitment.

Looking ahead, FY27 will be a transformational year for Perseus as we bring two major growth projects — CMA Underground and Nyanzaga — through to commercial production alongside our existing operations”.

Conference Call Perseus will host investor webinar and conference call to discuss its June 2026 Quarterly Results, at 9.00am AEDT today (30 July 2026). Register for the webinar at:

https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_6j0LnsvnQ0ip-WQEoZEFqA

A recording of the conference call will be made available via Perseus’s website at www.perseusmining.com.

GROUP GOLD PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE

Forecast group gold production and AISC for the 2027 financial year is as follows:

Table 14: Production and AISC Guidance

PARAMETER UNITS 2027 FINANCIAL YEAR

FORECAST Yaouré Gold Mine Production Ounces 150,000 – 170,000 All-in Site Cost(1) US$ per ounce $1,955 – $2,205 Edikan Gold Mine Production Ounces 150,000 – 170,000 All-in Site Cost(1) US$ per ounce $1,700 – $1,920 Sissingué Gold Mine Production Ounces 65,000 – 85,000 All-in Site Cost(1) US$ per 0unce $1,865 – $2,105 Nyanzaga Gold Mine Production(2) Ounces ~55,000 PERSEUS GROUP Production Ounces 420,000 – 480,000 All-in Site Cost(1) US$ per ounce $1,835 – $2,070

Notes

Cost guidance is based on a gold price assumption of $4,000 per ounce and Government royalty rates of 8% in Côte d'Ivoire and 11% (applicable at $4,000 per ounce) in Ghana and has only been calculated on the three operating mines. Nyanzaga guidance is based on FID as released in April 2025 - Refer ASX Release - Perseus mining proceeds with development of the Nyanzaga Gold Project. Further guidance for Nyanzaga will be provided in Q3 FY27. All operating costs for Nyanzaga are capitalised until Commercial Production planned for Q4 FY27.

SEPTEMBER 2026 QUARTER EVENTS & ANNOUNCEMENTS

30 July - June 2026 Quarterly Report & Webinar

26 August – Annual Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves Update

26 August – Financial Year 2026 Report & Webinar

2-4 September – Africa Down Under (Perth)

24 September – Nyanzaga Gold Project site visit (Tanzania)

27-30 September – Mining Forum Americas (Colorado)

Competent Person Statement

All production targets referred to in this release are underpinned by estimated Ore Reserves which have been prepared by competent persons in accordance with the requirements of the JORC Code.

The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserve for the Edikan and Sissingué Gold Mines was updated by the Company in a market announcement “Perseus Mining updates Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves” released on 21 August 2025. The information in this report that relates to the Mineral Resources and Ore Reserve for the Nyanzaga Gold Project was updated in a market announcement “Perseus Mining Increases Nyanzaga Gold Project Ore Reserves to 4.0 Moz” released on 20 February 2026.The Company confirms that all material assumptions underpinning those estimates and the production targets, or the forecast financial information derived therefrom, in that market release continue to apply and have not materially changed.

The Company confirms that the material assumptions underpinning the estimates of Ore Reserves described in “Technical Report — Edikan Gold Mine, Ghana” dated 6 April 2022, “Technical Report — Yaouré Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire” dated 18 December 2023, “Technical Report — Sissingué Gold Project, Côte d’Ivoire” dated 29 May 2015, and “Technical Report — Nyanzaga Gold Project, Tanzania” dated 10 June 2025 continue to apply.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information:

This report contains forward-looking information which is based on the assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management of the Company believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Assumptions have been made by the Company regarding, among other things: the price of gold, continuing commercial production at the Yaouré Gold Mine, the Edikan Gold Mine and the Sissingué Gold Mine without any major disruption, development of a mine at Nyanzaga, the receipt of required governmental approvals, the accuracy of capital and operating cost estimates, the ability of the Company to operate in a safe, efficient and effective manner and the ability of the Company to obtain financing as and when required and on reasonable terms. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive of all factors and assumptions which may have been used by the Company. Although management believes that the assumptions made by the Company and the expectations represented by such information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, among others, the actual market price of gold, the actual results of current exploration, the actual results of future exploration, changes in project parameters as plans continue to be evaluated, as well as those factors disclosed in the Company's publicly filed documents. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. Perseus does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

This market announcement was authorised for release by the Board of Perseus Mining Limited

ASX/TSX CODE: PRU



CAPITAL STRUCTURE:



Ordinary shares: 1,327,131,493



Performance rights: 5,613,211



REGISTERED OFFICE:



Level 2



437 Roberts Road



Subiaco WA 6008



Telephone: +61 8 6144 1700



www.perseusmining.com DIRECTORS:



Rick Menell



Non-Executive Chairman



Craig Jones

Managing Director & CEO



Amber Banfield

Non-Executive Director



Elissa Cornelius



Non-Executive Director



Dan Lougher



Non-Executive Director



John McGloin



Non-Executive Director



Thomas McKeith

Non-Executive Director



James Rutherford

Non-Executive Director CONTACTS:



Craig Jones



Managing Director & CEO



craig.jones@perseusmining.com



Stephen Forman



Investor Relations



+61 484 036 681



stephen.forman@perseusmining.com



Nathan Ryan



Media



+61 420 582 887



nathan.ryan@nwrcommunications.com.au





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