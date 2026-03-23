Description of the share buyback program approved by the Ordinary General Shareholders' Meeting of February 12, 2026

Pursuant to Article 241-2 of the General Regulations of the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des marchés financiers – the “AMF”), this description details the objectives and terms of the share buyback program of OVH Groupe, which the Board of Directors has decided to implement on the basis of the 17th resolution of the General Shareholders' Meeting of February 12, 2026.

The share buyback program described in this document relates to OVH Groupe shares admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0014005HJ9 (Ticker: OVH).

In accordance with the provisions of Article 241-2 II of the AMF's General Regulations, during the implementation of the buyback program, any modification to any of the information set out in this description must be disclosed to the public as soon as possible in accordance with the procedures set out in Article 221-3 of the AMF's General Regulations, including by posting on the Company's website (corporate.ovhcloud.com).

Number of shares held by OVH Groupe

As at February 28, 2026, the Company held:

directly 2,167,118 treasury shares, representing 1.43% of the share capital; of which

1,890 shares under the liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel described below.

Objectives of the buyback program

Shares may be purchased for the following purposes:

the implementation of any stock option plan of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Articles L. 225-177 et seq. and L. 22-10-56 et seq. of the French Commercial Code or any similar plan; or

the allocation or sale of shares to employees in respect of their participation in the expansion of the company or the implementation of any company or group savings plan (or similar plan) under the conditions provided for by law, in particular Articles L. 3332-1 et seq. of the French Labour Code; or

the free allocation of shares in accordance with the provisions of Articles L. 225-197-1 et seq. and L. 22-10-59 and L. 22-10-60 of the French Commercial Code; or

generally, to honor obligations related to stock option programs or other allocations of shares to employees or corporate officers of the issuer or of a related company; or

the delivery of shares upon exercise of rights attached to securities giving access to the share capital through redemption, conversion, exchange, presentation of a warrant or in any other manner; or

the cancellation of all or part of the shares thus repurchased; or

the delivery of shares (by way of exchange, payment or otherwise) in connection with external growth transactions, mergers, demergers or contributions; or

to ensure liquidity in the market for the Company's shares through an investment service provider under a liquidity contract in accordance with the accepted market practice established by the AMF.

This program is also intended to allow the Company to operate for any other purpose authorised or that may be authorized by applicable laws or regulations, including any market practice that may be accepted by the AMF subsequent to the General Shareholders' Meeting of February 12, 2026. In such case, the Company will inform its shareholders by press release.

It is recalled that the Company entered into a liquidity contract with Rothschild Martin Maurel on January 18, 2022, effective from January 18, 2022, in accordance with AMF Decision No. 2021-01 dated June 22, 2021 renewing the establishment of liquidity contracts on equity securities as an accepted market practice and the texts referred to therein. €5,000,000 in cash was allocated to the liquidity account for the purposes of said contract.

Maximum portion of share capital, maximum number and characteristics of shares that the Company may acquire and maximum purchase price

Maximum portion of share capital that may be acquired

The purchases of shares of the Company may relate to a number of shares such that, on the date of each buyback, the total number of shares purchased by the Company since the beginning of the buyback program (including those being purchased) does not exceed 10% of the shares comprising the share capital of the Company on that date (taking into account transactions affecting it subsequent to the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting of February 12, 2026), it being specified that when shares are repurchased to promote liquidity under the conditions defined by the AMF's General Regulations, the number of shares taken into account for the calculation of the 10% limit referred to above corresponds to the number of shares purchased, less the number of shares resold during the term of the authorization. In accordance with the law, the number of shares held at any given date may not exceed 10% of the Company's share capital on that same date.

Characteristics of the shares concerned

OVH Groupe shares are admitted to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market under ISIN code FR0014005HJ9 (Ticker: OVH).

Maximum purchase price

The maximum purchase price of shares under this share buyback program shall not exceed 200% of the offer price of shares offered in connection with the admission of the Company's shares to trading on the Euronext Paris regulated market1.

The total amount allocated to this share buyback program may not exceed €50,000,000 (fifty million euros).

Terms of the buyback

The acquisition, sale or transfer of shares may be carried out at any time within the limits permitted by applicable laws and regulations, except during a public offer period, and by any means, including on regulated markets, multilateral trading facilities, through systematic internalizers or over-the-counter, including by way of block purchases or sales, public purchase or exchange offers, or by using options or other derivative financial instruments traded on regulated markets, multilateral trading facilities, through systematic internalizers or over-the-counter, or by delivery of shares following the issue of securities giving access to the Company's share capital by conversion, exchange, redemption or exercise of a warrant, either directly or indirectly through an investment service provider, or by any other means (without limiting the portion of the buyback program that may be carried out by any one of these means).

Duration of the share buyback program

18 (eighteen) months from the authorization granted by the General Shareholders' Meeting of February 12, 2026, i.e., until August 12, 2027.

About OVHcloud

OVHcloud is a global player and the leading European cloud provider operating over 500,000 servers within 46 data centers across 4 continents to reach 1.6 million customers in over 140 countries. Spearheading a trusted cloud and pioneering a sustainable cloud with the best performance-price ratio, the Group has been leveraging for over 20 years an integrated model that guarantees total control of its value chain: from the design of its servers to the construction and management of its data centers, including the orchestration of its fiber-optic network. This unique approach enables OVHcloud to independently cover all the uses of its customers so they can seize the benefits of an environmentally conscious model with a frugal use of resources and a carbon footprint reaching the best ratios in the industry. OVHcloud now offers customers the latest-generation solutions combining performance, predictable pricing, and complete data sovereignty to support their unfettered growth.

Contacts OVHcloud

Investor Relations investor.relations@ovhcloud.com













1 This maximum price is only applicable to acquisitions decided as from the date of the General Shareholders’ Meeting of February 12, 2026 and not to forward transactions entered into pursuant to an authorization given by a previous General Shareholders’ Meeting providing for share acquisitions subsequent to the date of the General Shareholders' Meeting.





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