OSB GROUP PLC - Transaction in Own Shares

OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

23 March 2026



LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459





OSB GROUP PLC (the “Company”)

Share Buyback Programme – Transactions in Own Shares

The Company announces that, for the period from 16 March 2026 to 20 March 2026, inclusive, it had purchased a total of 766,385 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the "ordinary shares") on the London Stock Exchange, CBOE BXE ,CBOE CXE and Aquis Exchange, through the Company’s broker Jefferies International Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.





16 March 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 62,407 50,401 20,996 7,793 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 569.00p 569.00p 569.00p 569.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 561.50p 561.50p 561.50p 561.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 566.02p 566.06p 566.00p 566.09p







17 March 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 50,308 25,699 14,674 6,697 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 564.50p 564.50p 564.50p 564.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 560.50p 560.50p 561.50p 560.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 564.15p 563.97p 564.12p 564.18p







18 March 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 64,597 51,437 21,301 8,033 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 568.50p 568.50p 568.50p 568.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 562.00p 562.00p 562.00p 562.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 566.17p 566.16p 566.16p 566.20p







19 March 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 82,156 63,329 25,456 9,667 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 560.00p 559.00p 559.50p 559.50p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 540.50p 540.50p 541.00p 541.50p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 547.56p 547.59p 547.57p 547.60p







20 March 2026 London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Aquis Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 92,683 69,660 28,022 11,069 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 549.00p 549.00p 549.00p 549.00p Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 535.00p 535.00p 535.00p 535.00p Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 541.99p 541.95p 541.95p 541.99p

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 5 March 2026.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 353,128,078 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 353,128,078.



In accordance with Article 5(2)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2024 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2028), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Jefferies International Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 223800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Jefferies International Limited Intermediary Code JEFFGB2XXXX Timezone GMT Currency GBP

Individual Transactions:

Please see attached PDF for full list of transactions.

Attachment