Share repurchase programme: Transactions of week 12 2026

The share repurchase programme runs as from 5 February 2026 and up to and including 29 January 2027 at the latest. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 3 billion, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 11/2026 of 5 February 2026. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the Market Abuse Regulation (Regulation (EU) No 596/2014) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (together with the Market Abuse Regulation, the “Safe Harbour Rules”).

The following transactions have been made under the program:

Number of

shares Average purchase

price (DKK) Transaction

value (DKK) Accumulated, previous announcement 383,346 932.90 357,623,648 16 March 2026 16,448 876.13 14,410,519 17 March 2026 16,637 884.52 14,715,743 18 March 2026 16,892 872.06 14,730,915 19 March 2026 17,217 853.41 14,693,206 20 March 2026 17,473 852.66 14,898,596 Accumulated under the programme 468,013 921.07 431,072,627

Following settlement of the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank will own a total of 3,777,541 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 6.14% of the share capital.

Attached to this corporate announcement, aggregated details on the transactions related to the share repurchase programme are shown by venue.



Yours faithfully,

Jyske Bank

Contact: Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 25 26 92 42.

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