Columbus – Weekly report on share buyback

Company announcement no. 24/2026

Transactions in the period 16 March to 20 March 2026

On 12 March 2026, Columbus A/S announced a share buyback programme under which the company will repurchase shares for up to DKK 25m during the period from 12 March 2026 to 3 March 2027, as outlined in company announcement no. 14/2026.

The share buyback programme is executed in accordance with Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buyback programme in the period 16 March to 20 March 2026:

Number of shares bought Average purchase price (DKK) Transaction value (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement 8,192 9.83 80,530.00 16 March 2026 20,000 9.85 196,978.00 17 March 2026 20,000 9.83 196,600.00 18 March 2026 20,000 9.81 196,200.00 19 March 2026 11,598 9.70 112,531.91 20 March 2026 18,402 9.74 179,207.88 Total, 16 March to 20 March 2026 90,000 9.79 881,517.79 Total accumulated under the programme 98,192 9.80 962,047.79





With the transactions stated above, Columbus A/S holds a total of 1,669,645 own shares, corresponding to 1.29% of the Company’s share capital.





For further information, please contact:

CFO, Brian Iversen, +45 70 20 50 00





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