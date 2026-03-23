U.S. Census Bureau: Hispanics Reach 10.2 Million Homeowners

San Diego, CA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), the nation's largest Hispanic business organization, today released the 2025 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report, which revealed that 2025 was a record-breaking year for Hispanic homeownership. The report, citing government data, showed that Latinos experienced a net gain of 441,000 owner households, bringing their total to a new high of 10.2 million homeowners. This marks the largest single-year increase in Hispanic homeownership since the U.S. Census Bureau started tracking this data, occurring during a time when homeownership among most other demographic groups declined.



Without Hispanic buyers, the U.S. would have experienced a net loss of about 125,000 homeowners. Additionally, in 2025, Hispanics accounted for 1,094,000 new households, representing 92.6 percent of the total growth in household formation nationwide, a key indicator of future homebuyer activity.



The 2025 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report includes a qualitative study in which NAHREP interviewed 30 top-producing Latino agents and mortgage originators who work primarily with Hispanic homebuyers. Practitioners interviewed for the report described a market in which homes take longer to sell, price cuts are more common, and seller concessions such as closing cost credits and rate buydowns are once again frequently used tools to make deals work for buyers. At the same time, the report highlights that competition remains intense for well-priced homes under about $350,000, where supply significantly lags behind demand.



Key Findings:



Record-breaking year for homeownership gains. Hispanics saw a net gain of 441,000 owner-households, reaching a record high of 10.2 million Hispanic owner-households in 2025. The surge in Hispanic owner-households accounted for all U.S. homeownership growth last year, offsetting declines in other demographic segments.



Hispanic households are driving household formation growth in the U.S. At the same time, Hispanics added over 1 million new households, accounting for nearly all (92.6 percent) of national household growth, a primary indicator of future homeownership activity.



Housing market is no longer just a seller’s market. After years of pandemic-era volatility, the housing market began to stabilize in 2025, with slower home price appreciation, moderated interest rates, and more inventory at higher price levels. This shift has created a more balanced market, with more opportunities and negotiating power for homebuyers.



Aggressive immigration enforcement threatens housing market stability. Intensified immigration enforcement has emerged as a destabilizing force in 2025, dampening housing demand and weakening consumer confidence. At the same time, enforcement-related labor disruptions are constraining an already short-handed construction workforce.



Housing supply has seen some improvement, but there is a long way to go. While the housing supply crisis is showing signs of positive momentum, recovery is uneven, and significant challenges remain. With a national housing deficit of roughly 3.8 million homes, expanding supply, particularly at affordable price points, remains the single most effective way to broaden homeownership opportunities.



Broker compensation changes may be impacting first-time homebuyers. Broker compensation changes, including buyer‑broker agreements, from recent class-action settlements have generally benefited agents, with many reporting stable or increased commissions. While a benefit to buyers’ agents, first-time homebuyer activity has fallen to historic lows.

With a median age of 31, many Hispanic households are just now aging into prime household formation and homebuying years. Hispanics remain the youngest major racial or ethnic group in the country, and nearly 69 percent of Latinos are millennials or younger. One in five people in the U.S., about 68 million individuals, identifies as Hispanic or Latino. Over the last decade, Latinos have accounted for nearly 60 percent of total U.S. population growth.​



“In a year in which affordability and economic uncertainty kept many Americans on the sidelines, Latino buyers are effectively supporting the housing market,” said Edwin Acevedo, NAHREP 2026 National President. “Their youth and resilience in a tough environment indicate that the influence of Latino buyers will only grow over time,” Acevedo added.



The 2025 report was announced at NAHREP’s 2026 Homeownership & Housing Policy Conference, March 23–25, at the JW Marriott in Washington, D.C., sponsored by Chase. The conference convenes housing industry leaders, policymakers, and advocates to discuss the findings and advance solutions that unlock more opportunities for Hispanic families to become homeowners.



For more information and to download the 2025 State of Hispanic Homeownership Report, visit nahrep.org/shhr.



About NAHREP:

The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals® (NAHREP®), a nonprofit 501(c)(6) trade association, is dedicated to advancing sustainable homeownership for the Hispanic community in America. NAHREP has a network of over 62,000 real estate professionals and 100 local chapters nationwide. It hosts several national events per year and publishes multiple industry cornerstone reports and multimedia content annually. Join us in advocating for policies that grow sustainable Latino homeownership; read our 2025 policy priorities here.



Press Contact:

press@nahrep.org

619-719-4801