EAU Guidelines Upgrade Aquablation® Therapy to Strong Surgical Recommendation for BPH

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PROCEPT BioRobotics® (Nasdaq: PRCT) today highlighted the latest update to the European Association of Urology (EAU) Guidelines for male lower urinary tract symptoms (LUTS), which include an upgrade of Aquablation therapy to a strong recommendation as a surgical treatment option for men with benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

The EAU guidelines are widely regarded as one of the most rigorous and influential clinical guideline frameworks in urology globally. The updated guidelines now strongly recommend offering Aquablation therapy as an alternative to transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) for men with moderate-to-severe urinary symptoms due to BPH, particularly for patients interested in preserving ejaculatory function. This upgrade indicates strong evidence quality and a favorable balance between benefit, harm, and patient preference.

Guidelines are supported by outcomes from multiple clinical trials on Aquablation therapy, including WATER, a randomized trial against TURP, and WATER II trials demonstrating durable improvements in urinary symptoms and preservation of sexual and urinary function. The guidelines also now recognize evidence supporting Aquablation therapy across a broad range of prostate anatomies, including larger prostate glands, with additional evidence continuing to emerge from recently published studies such as WATER III, a randomized trial against laser enucleation in large glands.

“The strength of the clinical evidence supporting Aquablation therapy continues to grow, and this guideline upgrade from the European Association of Urology represents an important milestone for Aquablation therapy,” said Larry Wood, President and Chief Executive Officer of PROCEPT BioRobotics.

“A strong recommendation from one of the most respected global guideline bodies reflects the strength of the clinical evidence supporting Aquablation therapy and reinforces its role as a modern surgical option for physicians seeking to deliver durable symptom relief while preserving quality-of-life outcomes that matter most to patients,” said Evangelos Liatsikos, MD, PhD, Professor of Urology and Chairman of the Department of Urology at the University of Patras, Greece, and Chairman of the European School of Urology (ESU).

Recognition from the EAU adds to growing international clinical validation for Aquablation therapy, including support from health technology assessment bodies such as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) in the United Kingdom supporting the routine use of Aquablation therapy within the NHS.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics® Corporation

PROCEPT BioRobotics is a surgical robotics company focused on advancing patient care by developing transformative solutions in urology. PROCEPT BioRobotics manufactures the AQUABEAM® and HYDROS® Robotic Systems. The HYDROS Robotic System is the only AI-powered, robotic technology that delivers Aquablation therapy. PROCEPT BioRobotics designed Aquablation therapy to deliver effective, safe, and durable outcomes for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms or LUTS, due to BPH that are independent of prostate size and shape or surgeon experience. BPH is the most common prostate disease and impacts approximately 40 million men in the United States. The Company has developed a significant and growing body of clinical evidence with approximately 250 peer-reviewed publications, supporting the benefits and clinical advantages of Aquablation therapy.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or implied in such statements. PROCEPT BioRobotics undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Important Safety Information

All surgical treatments have inherent and associated side effects. For a list of potential side effects visit https://aquablation.com/safety-information/

Media Contact:

Matt Bacso

Vice President, Investor Relations and Business Operations

PROCEPT BioRobotics

m.bacso@procept-biorobotics.com