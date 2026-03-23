Go Rentals Elevates Private Aviation Experience with Leadership of Hiral Nelson and Kelsi Yordi

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go Rentals, the premier car rental company specializing in the private aviation market, announced the continued focus of its private aviation service model with the new leadership expertise of Hiral Nelson and Kelsi Yordi.

As Director of FBO Relations at Go Rentals, Hiral Nelson will assist with managing some of the company’s nationwide partnerships with fixed base operators (FBOs), ensuring that guests arriving by private jet, experience a consistently elevated, seamless journey from runway to roadway.

Drawing on a career dedicated to elevating the guest experience, Hiral will help grow trust and assist by maintaining relationships with FBO leadership, supporting direct onsite service standards, and working closely with aviation partners to anticipate traveler needs. Hiral joins Go Rentals because of her passion for aviation.

“Throughout her career, Hiral has played a key role in shaping a service culture that reflects the same precision and discretion our private aviation partners are known for,” said Kaye Gitibin, CEO of Go Rentals. “Her deep expertise in FBO operations and her ability to turn that knowledge consistently into outstanding guest experiences exemplify the Go Rentals.”

Kelsi Yordi was recently named Relationship Manager and is a key member of private aviation talent at Go Rentals. She brings a thoughtful, strategic approach to building lasting client relationships, which is driven by her extensive knowledge and experience in aviation operations. Kelsi joins Go Rentals because of the company’s unique culture, where every team member is empowered to deliver truly personalized guest experiences.

“Kelsi embodies the energy and attention to detail that our guests expect the moment they step off the aircraft,” added Kaye Gitibin, CEO of Go Rentals. “Her ability to quickly build a rapport with our charter and aviation partners alike strengthens our presence.”

Together, Nelson and Yordi exemplify Go Rentals’ commitment to excellence and a hospitality‑first mindset, which is tailored to discerning private aviation travelers who expect white‑glove service at every touchpoint. This unwavering focus on service, trust, and long‑term relationships has made Go Rentals a preferred ground transportation partner for FBOs nationwide.



About Go Rentals

Go Rentals is a concierge mobility brand focused on delivering personalized, high-touch experiences at every stage of the journey. Serving customers nationwide, Go Rentals pairs a carefully curated fleet with white-glove service to ensure seamless transitions and peace of mind — particularly when precision, timing, and trust matter most.



For more information, visit www.GoRentals.com.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Allegretti

PR Manager

Tiffanya@bastionagency.com

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