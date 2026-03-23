Giftify’s CardCash Deploys AI Order Review System, Expanding Operational Capacity and Improving Margin Profile as Multi-Agent AI Roadmap Advances

Company’s Second AI agent live with ~85% accuracy; pipeline of five total agents designed to reduce variable cost base, improve cost structure, and support gross margin expansion as CardCash scales transaction volume

SCHAUMBURG, IL, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giftify, Inc. (NASDAQ: GIFT) (the “Company”), the owner and operator of CardCash.com, Restaurant.com, and Takeout7.com, and a leader in the incentives and rewards industry, today announced that CardCash.com has deployed its second AI agent — an automated order review system now performing with an 85% accuracy rate — as part of a structured five-agent AI roadmap designed to reduce the Company’s variable cost base, expand operational capacity, and improve its margin profile as transaction volume grows.

The order review system is CardCash’s second fully deployed AI agent, following the Company’s AI-powered customer service agent. Three additional AI agents are currently nearing completion, each targeting high-volume internal workflows where automation is expected to deliver measurable improvements to cost structure and throughput. As this roadmap advances, Giftify is systematically reducing the variable cost base that scales with transaction volume, a structural change with direct implications for gross margin improvement as the platform grows. This AI agent pipeline represents a mechanism for improving operating leverage without requiring proportional headcount growth as revenue scales.

“The launch of our AI order review system is a clear example of how we are using AI to structurally improve the economics of our business,” said Ketan Thakker, President and Chief Executive Officer of Giftify. “With our second agent live and three more nearing completion, we are executing a deliberate, results-driven approach to AI deployment where each agent directly improves our ability to grow transaction volume without proportional increases in cost. That is the financial dynamic that creates lasting value for our shareholders, and it is exactly what this roadmap is designed to deliver.”

Prior to deployment, CardCash’s order review process required dedicated manual review of every order, a high-volume function that constrained the Company’s ability to scale efficiently. The newly deployed AI system now handles that workflow at an 85% accuracy rate, currently performing the equivalent capacity of two full-time reviewers, with the model expected to reach the equivalent of four as performance continues to improve. The result is a direct improvement in operating leverage: the same order volume can be reviewed faster, at lower cost, and with consistent execution quality, without adding headcount as transaction volume grows.

CardCash’s AI deployment strategy follows a disciplined framework: identify high-volume, labor-intensive internal processes; build purpose-designed AI systems to replace or augment those workflows; and measure performance against defined accuracy thresholds before scaling. The 85% accuracy rate achieved by the order review system reflects this approach. The Company deploys AI when it can demonstrate real, measurable performance, not as a proof of concept. This framework is designed to generate compounding efficiency benefits as additional agents reach deployment, progressively strengthening the Company’s cost structure and capacity to grow revenue without equivalent cost expansion.

“We are building an AI infrastructure at CardCash that compounds in value with each new agent we deploy,” said Tom Butt, Chief Technology Officer of the Company. “Our pipeline of five agents, two live and three nearing completion, represents a growing capability that directly improves our ability to serve more customers and process more orders with a cost structure that does not scale linearly with volume. That is the kind of operational leverage that creates durable value for the business and our shareholders.”

Giftify expects to announce additional AI agent deployments in the coming months as its roadmap advances. The Company’s systematic approach to AI integration, grounded in measurable ROI, defined accuracy thresholds, and targeted cost structure improvements, is expected to contribute progressively to improved gross margins and stronger operating performance as transaction volume scales across its platform ecosystem.

To learn more, visit www.cardcash.com.

About CardCash.com

CardCash.com is a leading online marketplace for discounted gift cards, helping consumers save on gift cards from hundreds of popular brands while also providing a convenient way to sell unwanted gift cards. Through continued investment in technology, automation, and customer experience, CardCash is focused on creating a smarter, more efficient marketplace for buyers and sellers alike.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements generally can be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “may,” “could,” “would,” “should,” or similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected performance, scalability, and future impact of the company’s AI systems, including projected labor savings and additional planned AI agent launches. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. CardCash undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Giftify, Inc.

IR@giftifyinc.com