American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) Appoints Michael Carlson as Chief Financial Officer

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) (“American Fusion” or the “Company”), an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies, today announced the appointment of Michael Carlson as Chief Financial Officer.

Mr. Carlson brings more than 30 years of global experience in corporate finance, capital markets, and advisory leadership, with a track record of managing complex capital structures and financing initiatives across large-scale organizations. Most recently, he served as CFO of Budapest Airport, where he oversaw a capital structure exceeding €1.5 billion and led a €795 million bank debt refinancing in 2023, working closely with lenders, institutional investors, and rating agencies. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA) in Canada and holds an MBA from Purdue University through the International Masters in Management program.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Carlson spent more than three decades with KPMG, where he served as an Audit Partner beginning in 1996 and led KPMG Hungary’s Financial Advisory Services practice, including corporate finance, restructuring, transaction services, property advisory, and forensic services. He later held responsibility for audit of shared service centers, transaction services, forensic, and corporate social responsibility functions in Hungary, advising on financing transactions, mergers and acquisitions, valuation, and restructuring engagements involving multinational organizations and institutional investors.

Mr. Carlson also brings extensive governance experience, including service on boards and supervisory bodies, and is currently a member of the Board of Trustees of the American International School of Budapest. As CFO, Mr. Carlson will lead the Company’s financial strategy, capital markets initiatives, financial reporting, and institutional engagement as it advances its development and commercialization efforts.

Brent Nelson, CEO of Kepler Fusion Technologies, commented, “Michael’s background aligns with the Company’s focus on disciplined financial management and long-term capital strategy. His experience operating within large-scale infrastructure and institutional financing environments supports our approach as we continue engaging with capital markets and advancing the Texatron platform.”

Richard Hawkins, CEO of American Fusion Inc., added, “Michael brings a level of financial discipline and capital markets experience that is important as we continue building the Company’s institutional foundation. His background in complex financing environments and governance will support our transition as we scale and engage more broadly with investors and strategic partners.”

Mr. Carlson’s appointment reflects the Company’s continued focus on building an experienced executive team capable of supporting capital formation, financial reporting, and infrastructure-scale deployment.

Corporate and Regulatory Update

The Company recently completed its independent PCAOB audits for fiscal years 2024 and 2025 and submitted a Form 10 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission as part of its transition toward becoming a fully reporting public company. These steps are part of the Company’s ongoing effort to strengthen its reporting framework and position the Company for broader institutional engagement.

Legal Update

The Company continues to make progress in its legal matters. The Delaware Court of Chancery denied motions seeking expedited proceedings and preliminary injunctive relief relating to the Company’s Series 2020 Super Voting Preferred Share, with the Court determining that the plaintiff failed to establish a colorable claim of ownership or demonstrate irreparable harm.

Separately, the Company is awaiting the final outcome of the hearing held on March 13, 2026 in chambers in Washington State relating to the return of shares to treasury. The Company will provide further updates as appropriate.

About American Fusion Inc.

American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) is an advanced energy platform company focused on the development and commercialization of fusion energy technologies through its wholly owned subsidiary, Kepler Fusion Technologies. Following its previously announced merger with Kepler, the Company has changed its name and is operating under the American Fusion brand. The Company’s strategy is centered on building a scalable, infrastructure-grade fusion energy platform supported by proprietary technology, disciplined intellectual property development, and long-term commercial deployment objectives. For more information about American Fusion, please visit: americanfusionenergy.com

About Kepler Fusion Technologies

Kepler Fusion Technologies is an advanced energy technology company developing the Texatron™ aneutronic fusion platform. Kepler’s technology is designed to support modular, infrastructure-grade deployment for industrial, commercial, and grid-constrained applications. The Company’s development strategy emphasizes system-level engineering, disciplined intellectual property protection, and scalable architectures intended to support long-term commercial operation. Kepler Fusion Technologies operates as a wholly owned subsidiary of American Fusion Inc. (OTC: AMFN) For more information about Kepler Fusion Technologies and its Texatron™ platform, please visit: www.keplerfusion.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including statements regarding the Company’s plans, objectives, expectations, and intentions, such as statements relating to technology development and commercialization, patent filings, regulatory initiatives, SEC registration, audit completion, exchange uplisting, and future business operations. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “should,” and “will” identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to technology development, intellectual property protection, regulatory approvals, capital availability, audit and SEC reporting timelines, exchange requirements, litigation matters, and general market and economic conditions. This release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Corporate Communications