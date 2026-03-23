Marco Sanchez Joins Electro-Tech Industries as CEO and Continuim Equity Partners as Executive Partner

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Electro-Tech Industries (“ETI”), a portfolio company of Continuim Equity Partners (“CEP”), is pleased to announce the appointment of Marco Sanchez as Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Sanchez will also serve as an Executive Partner with Continuim as part of the firm’s Executive Partnership Program.

“Marco’s long tenure of leadership in the energy space and successful track record of rapidly scaling industrial companies makes him the ideal partner to help ETI capitalize on the robust demand for custom electrical power solutions.” said Joe Scott, Partner of Portfolio Operations at Continuim.

Mr. Sanchez is a global infrastructure executive and investor with more than 20 years of experience across the energy, data center infrastructure, and industrial sectors. He previously held leadership roles at Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, where he scaled a service business to more than $1 billion in revenue and launched a digital division focused on remote operations and cybersecurity. More recently, Mr. Sanchez served as CEO of Stellar Energy, leading the company through a period of significant growth and the eventual acquisition by Trane Technologies.

“My vision is to build on ETI’s incredible foundation of reliability, best-in-class engineering, and product development, which is now experiencing unprecedented demand. Together with Continuim and the talented team at ETI, we will create a scaled, market-leading platform that delivers innovative, reliable power solutions at the forefront of next-generation energy infrastructure.” said Sanchez.

Founded by George Houche in 2000 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, ETI is a vertically integrated manufacturer of engineered electrical power distribution solutions, specializing in custom mobile and modular switchgear. To support its remarkable growth, the company recently expanded its manufacturing footprint to include an additional 340,000 square feet of production space.

As CEO, Mr. Sanchez will work with the Houche family and the talented team at ETI to lead the Company's next phase of growth, focusing on operational scale, customer expansion, and market leadership.

In his role as an Executive Partner with Continuim, Mr. Sanchez will help support the firm’s mission to acquire and help deliver transformative growth for successful family- or founder-owned manufacturing and industrial businesses ranging from $5MM to $25MM+ of EBITDA.

About Electro-Tech Industries

Electro-Tech Industries is a leading provider of engineered electrical power distribution solutions, serving a diverse set of loyal customers across energy, utility, data center, and industrial markets. ETI designs and manufactures mobile and modular substations, custom switchgear, e-houses, and related systems for mission-critical applications, making it uniquely positioned to support the rapid growth in demand for electrical power across North America.

About Continuim Equity Partners

Continuim Equity Partners is a Pittsburgh-based private equity firm that focuses exclusively on acquiring and accelerating the growth of successful manufacturing and industrial businesses. The firm invests alongside talented management teams and utilizes its EDGE playbook and active approach to drive operational excellence and long-term value creation. Users can learn more at https://continuim.com/.





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