First Resource Bancorp, Inc. to Spotlight Strong 2025 Performance at Banking Virtual Investor Conference March 26, 2026

EXTON, Pa., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Resource Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX: FRSB), the holding company for First Resource Bank, a community bank based in southeastern Pennsylvania, today announced that Lauren Ranalli, President & CEO and Kristen Fries, Executive Vice President & CFO, will present live at the Banking Virtual Investor Conference hosted by VirtualInvestorConferences.com, on March 26, 2026.

DATE: March 26, 2026

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

REGISTER HERE

Available for 1x1 meetings: March 26, 27 and 30. Schedule 1x1 meetings here.

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that online investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Highlights for the year ended December 31, 2025, included:

Net income reached $8.2 million, a 54% increase over the prior year

Earnings per share improved 57% to $2.72

Return on average equity was 14.99% compared to 10.91% for the prior year

Return on average assets was 1.17% compared to 0.87% for the prior year

Net interest margin expanded 32 basis points to 3.75%

Total assets grew 23%

Total loans grew 13%

Total deposits grew 31%, with noninterest deposits up 39%

Book value per share grew 17% to $19.56

Completed an $8 million holding company subordinated debt issuance at a 6.00% rate

Recognized with numerous distinctions, including being named a “Best Places to Work” company from the Philadelphia Business Journal , several regional “Best Bank” awards, and ranking among the top 100 performing U.S. community banks under $2 billion by American Banker





About First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

First Resource Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company of First Resource Bank. First Resource Bank is a locally owned and operated Pennsylvania state-chartered bank with three full-service branches, serving the banking needs of businesses, professionals and individuals in the Delaware Valley. The Bank offers a full range of deposit and credit services with a high level of personalized service. First Resource Bank also offers a broad range of traditional financial services and products, competitively priced and delivered in a responsive manner to small businesses, professionals and residents in the local market. For additional information visit our website at www.firstresourcebank.com. Member FDIC.

This press release contains statements that are not of historical facts and may pertain to future operating results or events or management’s expectations regarding those results or events. These are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities and Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include, but are not limited to, statements about our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements contained in this press release that are not historical facts. When used in this press release, the words “expects”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “seeks”, “estimates”, or words of similar meaning, or future or conditional verbs, such as “will”, “would”, “should”, “could”, or “may” are generally intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are either beyond our control or not reasonably capable of predicting at this time. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions with respect to future business strategies and decisions that are subject to change. Actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers of this press release are accordingly cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. First Resource Bank disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any of the forward-looking statements herein, whether in response to new information, future events or otherwise.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

CONTACTS:

First Resource Bancorp, Inc.

Lauren Ranalli

President & CEO

(610) 561-6014

LRanalli@firstresourcebank.com

Virtual Investor Conferences

John M. Viglotti

SVP Corporate Services, Investor Access

OTC Markets Group

(212) 220-2221

johnv@otcmarkets.com