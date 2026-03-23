Multi-Carrier Business WiFi with Shared Data Pooling and Smart Rollover Launches in the U.S. Under the Brand "LOOPLUS"





NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new approach to business connectivity has arrived in the United States. "LOOPLUS," launched today by Vision USA Corp., a subsidiary of Vision Inc. (TSE: 9416), is a mobile WiFi service that treats data as a reusable business asset rather than a monthly expense that expires on the last day of every billing cycle.

"LOOPLUS" eliminates the constraints that have defined U.S. business mobile services for decades: long-term carrier contracts, mandatory hardware purchases, single-carrier lock-in, and data allowances that reset to zero each month. In their place, it introduces a data-first, Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) model designed for how companies actually operate today.

Vision USA Corp. is the U.S. subsidiary of Vision Inc., Japan's largest mobile WiFi provider, which operates the "Global WiFi" brand across 160+ countries and territories.

The Problem: Connectivity Built for Carriers, Not for Businesses

For decades, business mobile connectivity in the United States has been structured around the needs of carriers rather than the companies that depend on it. Organizations sign multi-year contracts, purchase and manage their own hardware, and pay for fixed monthly data allocations that vanish at the end of each billing period — whether used or not.

Yet the modern workforce looks nothing like it did when these models were designed. Teams are distributed across cities and time zones. Employees travel between offices, client sites, and home. Project-based work creates unpredictable surges and lulls in data demand. The rigid, one-size-fits-all carrier model was never built for this reality.

Turning Data from a Cost into a Business Asset

At the core of "LOOPLUS" is Smart Data Rollover, which automatically carries unused data forward to future months. Data paid for in January does not disappear on February 1st — it remains available as long as the subscription is active.

"LOOPLUS" also introduces Shared Data Pooling, enabling multiple devices within an organization to draw from a single, centralized data allocation. Instead of assigning fixed data limits to each device — where one employee's surplus cannot offset another's shortage — the entire team shares one pool. Data flows to where it is needed most, maximizing utilization and eliminating the waste inherent in per-device plans.

Together, these features transform mobile data from a monthly, expiring line item into a continuously usable operational resource — one that accumulates, flexes, and works across the entire organization.

Multi-Carrier Coverage Across the U.S.

"LOOPLUS" uses Cloud SIM technology to connect automatically to major U.S. mobile networks, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile. The device selects the strongest available signal based on location and network conditions, delivering carrier-grade connectivity nationwide without locking the business into any single provider.

The same device also works internationally across 160+ countries on a pay-per-day basis, with no additional setup required — making overseas connectivity a seamless extension of the domestic plan.

Device-as-a-Service: No Hardware to Buy, Manage, or Replace

Unlike conventional mobile services, "LOOPLUS" does not require businesses to purchase dedicated hardware. Connectivity is delivered as a fully managed DaaS solution: the device is included in the subscription, and all maintenance, firmware updates, and lifecycle management are handled at the service level.

This eliminates the hidden costs and operational burden of traditional device ownership — battery degradation, obsolescence, procurement cycles, and IT overhead. When a device reaches end of life, it is replaced through the service, not through a capital expenditure. Organizations focus on staying connected, not on managing hardware.





Note: Dashboard images shown on this page are for illustrative purposes and may differ slightly from the final production interface.

Flexible Contracts Built for Any Scale

"LOOPLUS" offers 3-, 6-, and 12-month contract options, removing the need for traditional multi-year carrier commitments. Plans start at USD 34 per month (20 GB / 12-month plan) and scale up to 300 GB, supporting a wide range of business scenarios.

Who is "LOOPLUS" built for?

A national sales organization with 50 field representatives deploys "LOOPLUS" across the team. In any given month, some reps travel heavily while others work from regional offices. With Shared Data Pooling, the team draws from one allocation — heavy travelers consume more, light users consume less, and nothing is wasted. Whatever remains rolls over to the next month.

A construction company sets up temporary connectivity at a six-month project site. When the project ends, the devices are returned. There is no hardware to write off, no early termination fee, and no unused equipment sitting in a closet.

An executive who travels internationally every quarter carries the same "LOOPLUS" device abroad. Overseas connectivity activates automatically on a pay-per-day basis — no second device, no SIM swap, no IT ticket.

Channel Partner Program

Vision USA Corp. is actively building a U.S. channel partner network to bring "LOOPLUS" to businesses nationwide. The company welcomes distributors, value-added resellers (VARs), managed service providers (MSPs), and enterprise mobility partners.

Partners gain access to a differentiated connectivity product with built-in recurring revenue, competitive margins, and dedicated sales and technical support from Vision USA Corp.

Companies interested in becoming a partner are invited to contact Vision USA Corp. for further information.

"When we started serving U.S. businesses through Global WiFi, we kept hearing the same frustration," said Satoru Shijo, President of Vision USA Corp. "Companies told us: 'We are paying for data we never use. We are buying devices that become obsolete in two years. We are locked into contracts that do not reflect how our teams actually work.'

"LOOPLUS" is our answer. We built it so that every gigabyte a company pays for actually works for them — not against them. The real problem with business connectivity in the United States is not speed. It is rigidity. "LOOPLUS" removes that rigidity by turning data from a fixed monthly cost into a flexible, accumulating business resource. This is not an incremental improvement — it is a structural shift in how business connectivity is delivered."

Try Before You Commit

"LOOPLUS" offers a free 7-day trial so businesses can test real-world speeds and coverage in their actual operating environment before making a commitment.

Availability

"LOOPLUS" is available now in the United States through Vision USA Corp. and authorized channel partners.

Website: https://getglobalwifi.com/looplus PR & Media Contact: Mari Steinman — pr@getglobalwifi.com

About Vision USA Corp.

Vision USA Corp. is a wholly owned U.S. subsidiary of Vision Inc. (TSE: 9416), which operates the "Global WiFi" brand — Japan's largest mobile WiFi service, providing secure, reliable connectivity to businesses and travelers across 160+ countries and territories.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

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