Arctic Wolf and Wiz Join Forces to Counter Rising Cloud Threats with End‑to‑End Cloud Security and Response

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, the cybersecurity and AI company, and Wiz (now part of Google Cloud), today announced a partnership to deliver a new integration between Wiz and the Arctic Wolf Aurora® Superintelligence Platform. The partnership comes on the heels of Arctic Wolf’s announcements introducing its turnkey Aurora Agentic SOC and the Aurora Superintelligence Platform, designed to help organizations operationalize trusted AI across security operations, including the cloud. This integration provides customers with guided investigation, containment, and response workflows for cloud threats, and is available today.

As organizations increasingly move critical workloads to the cloud, they face a growing gap between cloud detection and effective response. Arctic Wolf has always approached security operations holistically across the entire attack surface and recognizes that customers need operational support, not just visibility, to respond to cloud threats at scale. By integrating Wiz’s deep cloud visibility and risk prioritization with Arctic Wolf’s proven security operations, the partnership helps organizations move from understanding cloud risks to mitigating them faster and with fewer resources.

Arctic Wolf and Wiz provide a powerful end‑to‑end approach to cloud security: Wiz delivers deep cloud visibility and risk prioritization, while the Arctic Wolf Aurora Superintelligence Platform acts on those insights swiftly to reduce dwell time and minimize impact. By integrating Wiz with Arctic Wolf’s response and remediation capabilities, security teams gain real‑time cloud detection and response with proactive security posture improvements, strengthening their ability to stop cloud threats before they escalate.

“Cloud security has advanced quickly on the detection front, but response remains a significant challenge for many organizations,” said Dan Schiappa, President, Technology and Services, Arctic Wolf. “By integrating Wiz with Arctic Wolf’s response capabilities, customers can act on cloud threats quickly, without the cost or complexity of building a SOC. As our collaboration continues, we're focused on the next steps: expanding automation, scaling response coverage, and delivering cloud response that makes securing cloud environments faster, more efficient, and more effective.”

“At Wiz, we look for partners that can act as force multipliers,” said Andy Ritchie, VP of Global Channels and Alliances at Wiz. “Arctic Wolf is a unique example of this, simultaneously serving as a high-credibility customer, an elite GTM partner, and a key WIN technology ally. This 'one motion' partnership model allows us to accelerate our joint market presence and helps to ensure that our shared customers benefit from the most integrated and responsive cloud security stack available today.”

“We’re happy to welcome Arctic Wolf to the WIN ecosystem,” said Oron Noah, VP of Product, Extensibility and Partnerships at Wiz. “Together, we’re making it easier for customers to detect threats early, prioritize what matters, and take action before risk turns into impact.”

Key capabilities available today through WIN include:

Cloud‑native threat detection: Wiz Defend identifies high‑risk cloud threats, misconfigurations, and attack paths with deep context across cloud infrastructure.

Wiz Defend identifies high‑risk cloud threats, misconfigurations, and attack paths with deep context across cloud infrastructure. Operationalized response: Arctic Wolf delivers guided investigation, containment, and remediation support across cloud environments, closing the response gap in traditional cloud detection.

Arctic Wolf delivers guided investigation, containment, and remediation support across cloud environments, closing the response gap in traditional cloud detection. Reduced operational burden: Organizations gain access to immediate cloud response support and expertise without additional staffing, tooling, or 24×7 operational overhead.



Building on this initial integration, Arctic Wolf plans to introduce the next phase of its collaboration with Wiz, Cloud Detection and Response as a Service (CDRaaS), which is a future-state offering that will expand on the current integration to deliver fully managed, outcome-driven cloud security operations. Arctic Wolf views CDRaaS as the next major evolution in cloud security operations that will help organizations move from cloud insight to cloud action faster and with fewer resources.

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About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI‑driven automation with expert‑validated precision, Arctic Wolf takes ownership of cyber risk—so organizations can operate with confidence, control, and the freedom to innovate.

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Lauren Back

PR@arcticwolf.com

© 2026 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected product capabilities, planned integrations, anticipated benefits, and future service availability. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. Arctic Wolf undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements.