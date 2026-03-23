Asurint Enhances Powerful Data Asset with AMCP’s Acquisition of CIC

CLEVELAND, Ohio, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The dedicated North American control buyout fund of A&M Capital, A&M Capital Partners (“AMCP”), and Asurint (“Asurint”), an industry-leading provider of background screening solutions and an AMCP portfolio company, today announced AMCP’s acquisition of Contemporary Information Corporation (“CIC”), a Georgia–based provider of transactional criminal public records and housing data for tenant screening.

CIC champions over 36 million housing court records and 1 billion FCRA compliant criminal records, complete with proprietary heuristic matching methodology and exclusive regulatory filtering tool. The combination of CIC’s proprietary data asset, highly actionable intelligence and automated compliance tools with Asurint’s exclusive data-driven, tech-forward platform will enhance both organization’s ability to serve leading organizations within the tenant screening sector.

“CIC is a strategic data and technology asset that strengthens our platform — particularly in tenant screening, where speed and accuracy are critical. By integrating CIC’s proprietary data and technology with Asurint’s automation and scale — and bringing together two teams that share a strong commitment to client service — we believe the combined impact will be greater than the sum of its parts. Together, we will deliver the fastest and most comprehensive criminal and eviction screening intelligence in the market,” said Alla Schay, Asurint’s CEO.

William Bower, CIC’s CEO and a founding member of the Professional Background Screening Association (PBSA), responded, “We have worked with Asurint for many years, so this came as a natural fit. Asurint’s core values and ethos mirror those of CIC. Combining CIC’s data with Asurint’s deep market reach allows the vision of CIC to be fully realized. Together, the companies will create a positive shift in the industry that will benefit both clients and consumers.”

This marks a significant step in Asurint’s growth strategy, strengthening data capabilities and accelerating innovation across Asurint’s platform, while deepening its commitment to clients and partners.

About Asurint

Since 2005, Asurint has redefined screening by blending advanced technology with human insights to create a smarter, comprehensive, and effective way to screen. Our data-driven platform delivers faster, more reliable results. It’s not just efficient, it’s screening intelligence, built in. At our core, we are driven by the belief that every individual deserves fairness and respect throughout the screening process. For more information, please visit: https://www.asurint.com.

About Contemporary Information Corporation

CIC is the dominant provider of housing court cases, criminal, and sex offender records for a variety of clients ranging from consumer reporting agencies (CRA) to rental housing market participants and insurance product underwriters. Records are accessible to resellers via a data-as-a-service (DaaS) model, or directly to end-users and consumers utilizing a collection of proprietary platforms and databases.

CIC empowers multifamily housing, independent rental owners, insurance underwriters and more with predictive housing and criminal public records. Since 1986, CIC’s rigorous data quality standards have empowered companies, and their clients, get accurate results they can depend on.