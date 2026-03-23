Operant AI Launches AI Infrastructure Ecosystem Partnership Program, Bringing Real-Time Security to the Inference Layer

SAN FRANCISCO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operant AI , the industry's most comprehensive real-time security platform for AI, Agents, and MCP, today announced the launch of its AI Infrastructure Ecosystem Partnership Program — a strategic initiative designed to embed real-time AI defense directly into the inference infrastructure powering the world's most demanding enterprise AI workloads. As organizations race to adopt AI and agentic applications at unprecedented scale, Operant AI is partnering with the leading AI infrastructure providers to ensure that speed, performance, and security are not tradeoffs — they are table stakes.

The explosive growth of AI agents, MCP-connected systems, and large-scale inference deployments has fundamentally changed the threat landscape. Enterprises are running increasingly autonomous AI systems with access to sensitive data, critical tools, and external connections — often without the security controls required to govern them. Operant AI's platform addresses this directly, providing the only inline, real-time security layer purpose-built to discover, detect, and defend AI, Agents, and MCP as they run inference for customers and enterprises at scale.

Through this partnership program, Operant AI will work with leading AI infrastructure companies to deliver integrated security tooling — embedding its runtime AI defense capabilities directly into the inference stack. The result is a new class of secure AI infrastructure: fast, performant, and defensible by design.

Securing the Future of Inference, Today

"We are at an inflection point where the scale, speed, and autonomy of AI systems have outpaced the security controls designed to govern them," said Vrajesh Bhavsar, CEO and Co-founder of Operant AI. "My career has been defined by securing the systems the world depends on — from building the security foundations for the iPhone at Apple, to founding the ML business unit at ARM and bringing security to billions of edge devices. Every one of those transitions demanded that we secure the infrastructure first, before scale made the problem unmanageable. We are in that moment again with AI, and the inference layer is ground zero. Operant AI is here to secure the future of inference — today, in real time, at the layer where it matters most."

Bhavsar brings more than two decades of hardware AI and cybersecurity expertise to Operant AI. A kernel engineer by training, he built core security technologies for iOS and macOS at Apple — including Data Protection and the Secure Enclave that underpin the iPhone's security architecture — before founding the Machine Learning business unit at ARM, where he brought on-device AI and security to billions of global devices and built an ML ecosystem program with more than 50 partners.

Real-Time Defense for the World's Fastest AI Inference Platforms

The newest generation of AI inference platforms — purpose-built silicon delivering thousands of tokens per second — has unlocked a category of AI applications that simply weren't possible before: real-time agentic workflows, sub-second reasoning, and complex multi-step tasks running continuously at enterprise scale. Customers across healthcare, financial services, government, and enterprise SaaS are betting their most ambitious AI initiatives on this kind of infrastructure, precisely because speed at this level changes what AI can do.

“As AI moves to always‑on agents, the bar for infrastructure gets higher: it has to be performant and open by design. Partnering with Operant AI lets Tenstorrent customers pair our high‑throughput, Tensix‑based inference platforms with real‑time visibility of agents at the inference runtime layer, enabling them to scale their AI initiatives with confidence,” said Aniket Saha, VP of Product Strategy, Tenstorrent.

Together, Tenstorrent and Operant AI are bringing high‑throughput, real‑time inference and real‑time AI monitoring into a single, integrated infrastructure stack. By sitting directly in the inference stack on top of Tenstorrent hardware, Operant AI gives joint customers real‑time visibility and enforcement over what their models are doing, so they can take full advantage of Tenstorrent’s performance with the added benefit of enterprise‑grade compliance and traceability.

Operant AI Ecosystem Partnership Program is available now

The AI Infrastructure Ecosystem Partnership Program is open to AI infrastructure providers, inference platforms, and MCP-compatible application vendors. Partners gain access to Operant AI's runtime defense capabilities — including AI Gatekeeper, MCP Gateway, and Agent Protector — enabling them to deliver integrated, real-time security directly to their customers. Operant AI is the only vendor featured across six of Gartner's critical AI security reports, including the AI TRiSM Market Guide, API Protection Market Guide, MCP Gateways Innovation Insight, and How to Secure Custom-Built AI Agents.

To learn more about the Operant AI Ecosystem Partnership Program, visit www.operant.ai or contact alliances@operant.ai.

About Operant AI

Operant AI is the industry's most comprehensive real-time security platform for AI, Agents, and MCP — the only vendor listed across six of Gartner's key AI and MCP security reports in the last year. Founded by veterans of Apple, VMware, and Google, and backed by Felicis and SineWave Ventures, Operant delivers the only inline, runtime AI defense platform that discovers, detects, and defends the full spectrum of AI workloads — from endpoints to cloud, across LLM APIs, orchestration layers, MCP servers, tool integrations, and autonomous AI agents. Operant actively secures prompts, interactions, agents, and all data-in-use as it flows through live application stacks — at GPU speed, enabling enterprises to scale AI faster and safer.

Learn more at www.operant.ai .

Media Contact:

Erica Anderson

operant@offleashpr.com