Operant AI Launches Endpoint Protector: Securing Shadow AI, Coding Agents, and MCP Across the Enterprise

SAN FRANCISCO, May 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Operant AI , the leader in AI security, today announced the launch of Operant Endpoint Protector , a new addition to its AI Defense Platform that lets enterprise IT and security teams discover, detect, and defend against threats across every AI tool, coding agent, and Model Context Protocol (MCP)-connected workflow employees use — directly at the endpoint, where today's most consequential AI activity actually takes place.

Securing the endpoint - Where AI meets the Workforce

Across every enterprise, employees in HR, finance, legal, customer service, engineering, and operations are now interacting daily with AI assistants, coding agents, and MCP-connected tools that touch personnel records, financial systems, customer data, source code, and proprietary workflows. Most of these tools are sanctioned, many are not. Either way, they are reading, writing, and acting on the most sensitive information in the business — and CIOs and CISOs increasingly have no way to find, see, or stop any of it.

Shadow AI has moved from accessing AI in a browser tab to native applications everyone depends on every day. AI IDEs and coding agents are accelerating engineering velocity while introducing new vectors for code injection, secrets leakage, and data exfiltration. MCP — now the connective tissue of the modern AI stack — lets agents invoke tools, call services, and take real-world actions, often across trusted, encrypted channels that traditional security tooling was never designed to inspect.

"Security leaders are waking up to the reality that their AI exposure doesn't live in one place — it lives everywhere their employees and agents do," said Vrajesh Bhavsar, CEO and Co-Founder of Operant AI. "The endpoint is where AI actually meets the workforce. It's been the largest blind spot in the enterprise security stack — and it's the gap we built the Operant Endpoint Protector to close."

Today's enterprise security stack — EDR, CASBs, and network tools — was built to monitor processes, packets, and SaaS traffic, leaving it blind to the semantic layer where AI agents reason and act inside trusted applications over encrypted protocols. No incumbent category can discover every AI tool and MCP client in use, detect threats inside the agent loop, or stop exfiltration inline, creating a critical blind spot precisely where employees and agents handle the most sensitive work.

Introducing Operant Endpoint Protector

Operant Endpoint Protector is the industry's first solution purpose-built to discover, detect, and defend in real time across every AI prompt, MCP server, skill, tool, and plugin in the enterprise — directly at the endpoint, regardless of where it lives.

Endpoint Protector is delivered as a native workstation application for macOS, Windows, and Linux, built for enterprise-scale rollout. Security and IT teams deploy it across thousands of endpoints through standard MDM and JAMF workflows, and it integrates directly with the enterprise identity provider (IdP) to bring contextual IAM and agentic identity enforcement to every user, role, and AI interaction — aligning AI governance with the provisioning, access, and lifecycle controls organizations already trust.

For organizations in regulated and critical industries, Endpoint Protector also supports private-mode, including hybrid architectures where sensitive prompts, agent traces, and detected data remain inside the customer's environment, and private-SaaS options with full data residency. This makes Operant deployable in financial services, healthcare, government, and critical infrastructure environments where sovereignty and data control are non-negotiable.

Operant's 3D Protection, purpose-built for the AI and agentic ecosystem, powers Endpoint Protector’s suite of real-time defense capabilities, giving security teams full discovery and control across every AI tool, MCP server, skill, and agent in use:

Enterprise AI & MCP Registry — A single source of truth cataloging every sanctioned and shadow AI tool, MCP server, skill, plugin, and client, with reputation scoring, AuthNZ support, and usage telemetry across local and remote environments.

— A single source of truth cataloging every sanctioned and shadow AI tool, MCP server, skill, plugin, and client, with reputation scoring, AuthNZ support, and usage telemetry across local and remote environments. Agent Loop Tracing & Real-Time Detections — Continuous monitoring aligned to the OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications and Agentic AI, catching shadow AI, prompt injection, 0-click attacks, agentic drift, identity anomalies, and PII exfiltration inside the encrypted channels EDR and network tools can't inspect.

— Continuous monitoring aligned to the OWASP Top 10 for LLM Applications and Agentic AI, catching shadow AI, prompt injection, 0-click attacks, agentic drift, identity anomalies, and PII exfiltration inside the encrypted channels EDR and network tools can't inspect. Data Exfiltration Defense — Multi-dimensional PII, PCI, and PHI policies enforced inline within prompts, agent loops, and MCP traffic, with auto-redaction for secrets and keys in motion.

— Multi-dimensional PII, PCI, and PHI policies enforced inline within prompts, agent loops, and MCP traffic, with auto-redaction for secrets and keys in motion. Access & Execution Governance — Runtime RBAC for MCP clients, servers, and tools, plus Intent and Scope Guards and model segmentation that keep every agent within its authorized perimeter.

— Runtime RBAC for MCP clients, servers, and tools, plus Intent and Scope Guards and model segmentation that keep every agent within its authorized perimeter. Endpoint-Native CodeInjectionGuard — Runtime defense against package and shell execution attacks, with rate limiting, token throttling, and customizable guardrails.





A compliance backbone of audit logs and data sovereignty controls spans every capability, meeting the bar set by regulated industries.

Availability

Operant Endpoint Protector is available today for enterprise customers. For more information or to request a demo, visit https://www.operant.ai/platform/endpoint-protector or contact hello@operant.ai .

About Operant AI

Operant AI is the AI security company built for the age of agents. Its AI Defense Platform delivers real-time runtime protection across the full AI stack — from cloud MCP gateways to endpoint agent execution — giving security leaders the visibility, control, and confidence to deploy AI at scale. Operant is trusted by enterprises across financial services, healthcare, technology, and more to protect their most sensitive AI workloads.

Media Contact:

Erica Anderson

operant@offleashpr.com