EPRI Launches Flex MOSAIC to Reduce ‘Time to Power’ for Data Centers

Houston, Texas, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (March 23, 2026) — One of the biggest constraints slowing data center deployment today is the time to power. To address this bottleneck, EPRI is launching Flex MOSAIC, a uniform flexibility classification framework for large electric loads, developed through its DCFlex initiative in collaboration with more than 65 utilities, system operators, regulators, hyperscalers, and technology providers. The launch was announced today at CERAWeek.

The voluntary framework establishes a shared, credible way to define flexibility from large loads — particularly data centers — based on the magnitude, timing, duration, and frequency of their response. By enabling a common understanding of what flexibility a load can deliver, the framework may shorten interconnection timelines, improve grid planning confidence, and accelerate access to power without compromising reliability or affordability.

Greater transparency and a consistent framework benefit all parties. Utilities and system operators gain greater confidence in integrating large, flexible loads while maintaining reliability. Meantime, developers can design facilities with flexibility in mind—unlocking faster, more predictable grid connections and expanding options for where projects can be sited.

“As demand from AI and data centers grows at unprecedented speed, flexibility is becoming the third leg of the speed-to-power stool, alongside generation and transmission,” said EPRI President and CEO Arshad Mansoor. “This framework allows everyone — utilities, regulators, and large‑load developers — to have common language about flexibility and to trust what that language means. That shared understanding is essential to moving faster while maintaining reliability.”

The framework defines flexibility through practical performance characteristics, including how quickly a load can respond, how long adjustments can last, and how much power can be reduced or shifted. These characteristics are organized into a small set of uniform flexibility classes that utilities, system operators, and data centers can apply consistently across regions.

“Flexibility is critical for fast access to power for data centers,” said Vladimir Troy, vice president of AI Infrastructure at NVIDIA. “By clearly defining flexibility, the Flex MOSAIC framework gives all parties the confidence needed to accelerate deployment and meet the growing needs of AI.”

The framework is meant to provide a technical foundation that jurisdictions and market participants can adapt to their local needs. “As large, flexible loads play a growing role in the power system, having clear, technically grounded definitions of flexibility is critical for reliability,” said North American Electric Reliability Corporation President Jim Robb. “A common framework like this can help system operators and planners speak the same language, essential for maintaining a reliable grid.”

“As demand from data centers accelerates, state regulators are focused on ensuring customers are not burdened by the costs of serving new, large loads, as well as maintaining grid reliability," said NARUC President Ann Rendahl. “NARUC looks forward to engaging with EPRI and others on how a voluntary, standardized framework like Flex MOSAIC can create a common language and shared understanding of flexibility, and provide benefits to state regulators when evaluating data center integration, without shifting costs to customers or compromising grid reliability.”

Initial framework participants include Alliant Energy, Arizona Public Service, California ISO, El Centro Nacional de Control de Energía (CENACE), Compass Datacenters, Constellation Energy, DTE Energy, Entergy, Exelon, Georgia Transmission Corporation, Google, Honeywell, Independent Electricity System Operator (IESO), ING, Jenbacher, Korea Power Exchange (KPX), KPMG, LG Pado, Lincoln Electric System, Lower Colorado River Authority, Meta, Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO), Nebraska Public Power District, NERC, NVIDIA, Portland General Electric, PSEG, Rayburn Electric, Salt River Project, Siemens, Southern Company, Southwest Power Pool, and United Power.

To learn more about Flex MOSAIC and sign the open letter about the effort, visit: Flex MOSAIC™ | DCFlex.

For more information on DCFlex, visit https://dcflex.epri.com/.

About EPRI

Founded in 1972, EPRI is the world's preeminent independent, non-profit energy research and development organization, with offices around the world. EPRI's trusted experts collaborate with more than 450 companies in 45 countries, driving innovation to ensure the public has clean, safe, reliable, and affordable access to electricity across the globe. Together...shaping the future of energy.®

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Rachel Gantz

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