Custom Ink Named Exclusive Merchandise Provider for USA Climbing

TYSONS, Va., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Custom Ink , the online leader in custom products and apparel for businesses, groups, and organizations, today announced its selection as the exclusive merchandise provider for USA Climbing, the national governing body for the sport of competition climbing in the United States.

The partnership is designed to elevate the experience for athletes, event organizers, and fans. By leveraging Custom Ink’s robust logistics, USA Climbing is now equipped to scale its brand presence across the country with a unified, professional look.

“This is a win-win partnership that perfectly aligns Custom Ink’s scalable supply chain with the rapid growth of the climbing community,” said Ryan Massimo, Chief Revenue Officer at Custom Ink. “By providing USA Climbing directors with a single, reliable source for preferred pricing and premium brands, we are removing operational friction so they can focus on the athletes. We’re proud to help fans and climbers alike wear their passion on their sleeves.”

A New Destination for Fans

Central to this partnership is the launch of the Official USA Climbing Online Store . For the first time, fans can directly support the team with high-quality custom swag. To meet the demands of the climbing community, the store will feature "climber-approved" name brands, including The North Face, ensuring supporters have access to technical quality and style.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Custom Ink to ensure our fans and members have access to high-quality USA Climbing apparel,” said Marc Norman, President & CEO of USA Climbing. “This collaboration brings fresh, exciting options to the new online store and enhances the experience at USA Climbing events.”

Streamlining National Operations

Custom Ink is also solving significant logistical challenges for USA Climbing’s leadership. Previously, event needs were often fragmented across various local vendors. Now, Custom Ink provides preferred partner pricing, giving USA Climbing directors nationwide a single "go-to" vendor with the same competitive rates and high-quality production for every event.

This strategic collaboration was orchestrated through a mutual partnership with Innovative Partnership Group (IPG) , a global leader in sports and entertainment marketing, which identified the synergy between Custom Ink’s logistics expertise and USA Climbing’s rapidly expanding footprint.

About Custom Ink

Custom Ink is the online leader in custom products and apparel for businesses, groups, and organizations. The company helps bring colleagues, communities, teammates, and friends together with inspired custom products they are proud to use and wear. Custom Ink makes getting custom gear smooth and seamless with innovative design tools , caring customer service, creative design inspiration, and a broad range of high-quality merchandise. For more information, visit www.customink.com .

About USA Climbing

USA Climbing is the national governing body of the sport of competition climbing in the United States. As a 501(c)3 non-profit, we promote the disciplines of Bouldering, Lead and Speed climbing as well as the Collegiate and Para Climbing series. USA Climbing receives sanctioning and is recognized by: World Climbing (Formerly the International Federation for Sport Climbing), The International Olympic Committee (IOC), The United States Olympic & Paralympic Committee (USOPC).

Media Contact:

Hani Durzy

Director of Communications, Custom Ink

hani.durzy@customink.com