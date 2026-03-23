Arctic Wolf Launches the World’s Largest Commercial Agentic SOC to Usher in a New Era of Agent‑Led Security Operations

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, the cybersecurity and AI company, today announced the availability of the new Aurora Agentic SOC™. This new offering redefines the SOC operating model by placing AI at the core, shifting from a legacy human-led approach to an agent-driven model that delivers better outcomes and stronger ROI for IT and security leaders. Built on the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, the Aurora Agentic SOC combines Arctic Wolf’s pioneering Concierge Experience™ with turnkey agentic AI, significantly reducing the cost, complexity, and uncertainty that are slowing AI adoption across cybersecurity teams.

Security leaders know that the industry is at an inflection point. AI-powered attackers are placing increasing pressure on already stretched IT and security teams, fueling burnout and turnover. Agentic AI has the potential to solve this problem, but operationalizing it remains one of the most difficult challenges in cybersecurity today. Only 30 percent of cybersecurity teams have integrated AI security tools into operations, according to a recent survey by ISC2.

Furthermore, industry data demonstrates that organizations lack the necessary skillsets to unlock the technology’s full potential. Integrating AI in security operations in a meaningful way requires major investments in AI teams, tools, and models while also adding operational burden across IT, security and operations teams who need to build, operate and govern the technology stack. Without a ready-made solution that works out of the box, teams will continue to be outpaced by adversaries in an accelerating threat landscape, and agentic SOC adoption will never fully take off across the industry.

Today, Arctic Wolf is solving this problem with the launch of the Aurora Agentic SOC™, a fully turnkey solution. The Aurora SOC introduces a new model for security operations—outperforming the legacy human-led approach while delivering industry-leading ROI and immediate time to value.

Ushering a New Era for Security Operations: Agent-Led with Humans in the Loop

At Arctic Wolf, all SOC workflows are powered by agent-led operations through the Swarm of Experts™, which implements a three-tier agentic model. Because all agents are part of the swarm, they run on and inherit the safety, reliability and trust features of the Aurora Superintelligence Platform. The Swarm of Experts is made up of three types of agents—Oversight Agents, Authoritative Agents, and Process Agents—each designed to play a specific role in managing, executing, and automating SOC workflows.

Oversight Agents —the Swarm Orchestrator and the Swarm Judge — oversee operations, coordinate activity and validate results. Authoritative Agents use their domain expertise to plan, adapt and execute SOC tasks end-to-end, while keeping humans both in the loop and on the loop. At launch, the following Authoritative Agents have been released: triage, investigation, response, threat hunting, proactive security, risk management, and context management. Process Agents perform agentic SOAR tasks, driving efficiency and predictability by automating repetitive, well-understood SOC tasks. At launch, Arctic Wolf has hundreds of process agents working to eliminate toil for analysts so they can spend more time focusing on high-value and proactive work.



Turnkey by Design, Delivering Immediate Time to Value

Arctic Wolf’s turnkey Agentic SOC delivers all agentic capabilities as built-in features, eliminating the need for teams to plan, build, or operate their own agentic SOC. This not only simplifies and accelerates adoption but also brings the intelligence, data, and expertise of the world’s largest commercial SOC into a single deployment—driving fast, efficient, and reliable outcomes. Customers gain the full benefits of agentic security—reasoning, orchestration, autonomy—without needing to configure anything or worry about unverified AI actions. Because the AI is native to the platform, not bolted on, teams avoid the complexity and unpredictable costs of a do-it-yourself approach.

Working with Arctic Wolf, organizations also benefit from world-class threat intelligence, incident response insights, and powerful network effects drawn from more than 10,000 customers, creating a continuously improving, trusted source of truth for AI-driven security operations.

A Concierge Experience that Lets Security Teams Focus on What Matters Most

Arctic Wolf was the first to introduce a full lifecycle Concierge Experience—and the Aurora SOC strengthens that model.

The automation delivered by the Aurora Agentic SOC frees the Concierge Security Team and their customers to focus on higher‑value tasks, security strategy, and proactive risk reduction. The concierge model now extends to the agentic SOC as the swarm ingests, maintains, and applies customer‑specific context from onboarding through day‑to‑day operations, ensuring that AI‑driven decisions reflect each organization’s unique environment and business context. Customers will continue working with their Concierge Security Team just as they do today, while also benefiting from AI that simplifies day-to-day operations, enables greater self-service, and enhances the overall customer experience.

With these advancements, Arctic Wolf is delivering marked SOC performance improvements – while customers continue to average just one ticket per day, we resolve cases 15× faster with 3× higher-quality tickets and can deploy a fully turnkey agentic SOC in as little as 10 days.

"Customers are clear: They’re frustrated with AI and agentic SOC solutions that are complex to deploy, difficult to operationalize, and impossible to fully trust. What organizations really want is a partner who unlocks AI’s benefits for them—with a turnkey, built-in, and accessible approach. That’s exactly what the Aurora SOC delivers,” said Nick Schneider, president and chief executive officer, Arctic Wolf.

“This breakthrough unlocks the true potential of AI for cybersecurity,” said Dan Schiappa, president of technology and services, Arctic Wolf. “Most AI solutions simply automate pieces of the old SOC model. We rebuilt the SOC from the ground up for the AI era—eliminating the guesswork around agents. The result is a safer, smarter, more powerful SOC that delivers trustworthy outcomes at scale. The AI‑Powered Aurora SOC is a fundamentally different model for security operations—purpose‑built for modern AI, not adapted from a legacy, human‑led design.”

"Security teams are dealing with increasingly sophisticated, AI-driven threats while resources remain constrained,” said Greg Berard, chief executive officer of Pellera Technologies. “Arctic Wolf’s Aurora Agentic SOC represents a meaningful shift from traditional, human-led models. By combining AI-driven automation with a fully managed approach, Pellera helps organizations build momentum with their security strategy and operations. When paired with Pellera’s services-led approach across identity, data resilience, and threat exposure management, we’re able to deliver a fully operationalized security outcome without the overhead of building and managing it themselves.”

The Arctic Wolf Aurora Agentic SOC is available today as part of our Security Operations Bundles and Aurora Managed Endpoint Security. Current Arctic Wolf customers and MSPs using those solutions will automatically receive the new capabilities at no additional cost.

Learn more about Arctic Wolf’s vision for the agentic SOC in a blog post from Nick Schneider, President and CEO at Arctic Wolf.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora Superintelligence Platform™, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI‑driven automation with expert‑validated precision, Arctic Wolf takes ownership of cyber risk—so organizations can operate with confidence, control, and the freedom to innovate.

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Lauren Back

PR@arcticwolf.com

© 2026 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results, security outcomes, and ROI may vary by customer environment, configuration, and use case. Arctic Wolf assumes no obligation to update these statements.