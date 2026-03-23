Skyhigh Security Experiences Record Year in 2025

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyhigh Security , the leader in data-first Security Service Edge (SSE), enters 2026 with strong momentum following a year marked by increased customer engagement and growth, product innovation, and significant global infrastructure investment. The company has spent years building a proven portfolio that enables secure, seamless connectivity and collaboration across all devices and locations—whether in the cloud, on-prem, or in hybrid environments—and the successes of the past year underscore that these capabilities are resonating across its customers.

“Great security protects the network; exceptional security protects the data. We do both,” shared Vishal Rao, Chief Executive Officer, Skyhigh Security. “Everywhere your business runs, from on-prem to cloud to AI, Skyhigh Security is there to help your team navigate an increasingly complex and regulated AI-driven world.”

AI Disruption Validates Data-Centric Approach

As modern enterprises embrace AI to drive productivity and efficiency, manage globally distributed workforces, and address evolving compliance regulations, the security industry is aligning with the view that access focused protection must be paired with comprehensive data protection to secure their customers. This shift validates Skyhigh Security’s long held mission of protecting both access and use of data through a unified data-first cybersecurity platform.

Building on the foundational breakthrough results from 2024 and tapping into its core expertise of delivering innovative solutions that align directly with evolving customer needs and meet security threats head-on, Skyhigh Security experienced over 30% year-over-year growth in Q4 2025, the company’s largest new business quarter ever, for new and expansion bookings. In recognition of its industry-leading solutions, the company was also:

Rated No. 1 in data protection in the Gartner Critical Capabilities for Security Service Edge report.

report. Ranked first in ease of data integration, data loss prevention (DLP) functionality, rule-based policy engine, and real-time malware detection in Info-Tech Research Group’s Secure Web Gateway (SWG) rating .





Future-Proof Innovation for Protecting Sensitive Data

Innovation at Skyhigh Security starts with a simple belief that protection should move as fast as progress. In 2025, the company further advanced its hybrid SSE vision to deliver meaningful capabilities that unify policy and controls across on-prem and cloud environments, including:

Integrated Data Security Posture Management (DSPM) capabilities to expand enterprise data visibility and compliance. In the Omdia Universe: Data Security Posture Management Report , one prospect noted that “Skyhigh Security’s premier strength is in its posture management tools and services. This advanced functionality is key to maintaining the levels of data security standards required by any business.”

capabilities to expand enterprise data visibility and compliance. In the , one prospect noted that “Skyhigh Security’s premier strength is in its posture management tools and services. This advanced functionality is key to maintaining the levels of data security standards required by any business.” An AI solution purpose-built to mitigate risk and enable secure productivity with Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT Enterprise.

purpose-built to mitigate risk and enable secure productivity with Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT Enterprise. An expanded data visibility and compliance dashboard to deliver unified, real-time visibility into enterprise data security posture management across hybrid and cloud environments amid evolving global data privacy standards and regulations.





Accelerating Customer Momentum

Skyhigh Security’s momentum is being fueled by a strong focus on customer success. Expanded enablement programs, clearer engagement models, and unified service expectations are helping customers maximize value from their deployments, which in turn drove double digit growth in total bookings.

Customer feedback reinforces this progress. On Gartner Peer Insights, the peer-driven ratings and review platform, customers rate Skyhigh Security a solid 4.9 out of 5, frequently citing hybrid flexibility, deep visibility, scalable policy enforcement, and the strength of professional services.

Building on this momentum, the company is increasingly focused on supporting organizations operating in highly regulated industries, including government agencies, financial institutions, and healthcare providers. These sectors demand tailored security architectures capable of protecting sensitive data wherever it resides while meeting strict compliance and operational requirements.

Advancing its Global Network to Deliver Enhanced Operational Benefits

Skyhigh Security's hybrid SSE approach gives customers the flexibility they need to navigate the mix of cloud and on-prem systems used by most modern enterprises, allowing them to adopt modern security without disrupting existing infrastructure. To support this model, the company made its largest-ever investment in its global network to enhance service delivery, performance, and accessibility.

The network delivers broad global availability and enterprise-grade scale, along with capabilities such as dedicated IP addresses that give customers greater control and consistency in how their data is managed. Built for resilience, it is designed to maintain reliable, uninterrupted service even during major global connectivity disruptions.

Today, the company’s global network operates at significant scale:

Providing 99.999% availability with Skyhigh Security’s Managed Secure Web Gateway (SWG) network, with the option to further enhance performance and reliability through Skyhigh Security’s hybrid offerings.

with Skyhigh Security’s Managed Secure Web Gateway (SWG) network, with the option to further enhance performance and reliability through Skyhigh Security’s hybrid offerings. Supporting traffic across 60+ countries worldwide .

. Delivering resilient coverage for distributed organizations across 145+ global points of presence (PoPs).





Looking Ahead

“We remain deeply committed to shaping the future of our space," said Rao. "Today's organizations demand greater control, flexibility, and cost efficiency. They want security managed on their terms across on-premises, hybrid, and cloud environments, especially as AI innovation reshapes investment priorities. Skyhigh Security will continue to deliver high-performance, adaptable security that protects data everywhere while maximizing the value of every dollar invested.”

By continuing to expand its global footprint and deepen its customer relationships, Skyhigh Security is well-positioned to build on its long-established mission. Accelerating this effort in 2026 Skyhigh Security will deliver disruptive product innovations addressing the most pressing security threats.

About Skyhigh

Skyhigh Security is dedicated to securing the world’s data with cloud-native, data-aware security solutions that empower organizations to collaborate freely without compromising on security. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) portfolio focuses on protecting data use, enabling innovation and compliance across hybrid environments. For more information, visit https://www.skyhighsecurity.com/ .

Media Contact:

Lindsay Yanko, Senior Communications Manager | Skyhigh Security

lindsay.yanko@skyhighsecurity.com