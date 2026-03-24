Skyhigh Security Announces New Solutions to Strengthen Disruptive Universal SSE Platform

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 24, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Skyhigh Security, the leader in data-first Security Service Edge (SSE), today announced a series of platform advancements that strengthen its hybrid architecture, improve browser-level protection, and deliver unprecedented visibility across third-party and multi-vendor environments.

As organizations confront rising geopolitical tensions, operational complexity, and economic pressures, security leaders must adopt resilient capabilities that ensure consistent control across hybrid data environments. Skyhigh Security’s Next-Generation SSE Hybrid solution and new Secure Browser Controls combine to provide a commercially disruptive solution that gives enterprises the flexibility, simplicity, and lower total cost of ownership that they need to manage security in an increasingly complicated world.

“The cloud architectures that COVID accelerated are no longer suited for today’s enterprise needs,” said Sanjay Castelino, President at Skyhigh Security. “The future of securing the network edge requires more than just zero trust remote access. It must account for the rapid AI transformation within enterprises, requiring a unified hybrid strategy that delivers consistent data and access protection across every environment in a cost-efficient, flexible, and high-performing architecture.”

With its newest platform updates, Skyhigh Security is the only SSE solution provider bringing these capabilities to regulated market customers at scale.

“Our track record of innovation is driven by solving the toughest security problems our customers face,” said Vishal Rao, CEO of Skyhigh Security. “With the momentum we have built, we have invested aggressively to deliver the next generation of solutions. These innovations will push the market forward and redefine what is possible.”

Hybrid Security as a Strategic Imperative

Global uncertainty, performance requirements, regulatory needs, and growing risk are driving urgent demand for flexible security architectures that don’t add excess management burden. While cloud-only solutions may have addressed the needs of a remote workforce and simpler user management, they also created unanticipated architectural, resilience, and performance limitations, along with unnecessarily expensive cost structures. The reality is that a cloud-only approach doesn’t align with the realities of modern enterprise environments.

With its Next-Generation SSE Hybrid solution, Skyhigh Security delivers a true zero trust model with advanced security and data protection capabilities for all cloud and on-premises environments. The solution also features:

Centralized and unified policy management with location-agnostic flexibility

Dynamic traffic routing and the ability to deploy anywhere while maintaining full control

A new containerized appliance architecture designed for scalability and agility

A programmable and extensible policy framework that adapts to evolving business and security needs

Seamless operations across infrastructure, from cloud platforms to on-prem solutions

Consistent monitoring capabilities and consolidated reporting across the entire platform





While this next generation architecture delivers game changing value on its own, it is built on Skyhigh Security’s Platform that extends data visibility and protection under a single platform. Skyhigh Security’s newest update to Skyhigh DSPM provides this necessary insight, delivering granular, 360-degree visibility into sensitive data—including across third-party Secure Web Gateways—to create an unmatched, unified view of data risk across multi-vendor environments.

Extending Zero Trust Protection to Any Browser

Addressing this risk and securing data resources requires the evaluation of various threat vectors. As organizations have adopted AI, the browser has become not only the place where work happens, but also one such threat vector that’s susceptible to a growing number of attacks. Existing solutions that require either the use of a single enterprise browser or installing extensions create an unacceptable user experience for the business.

In response, Skyhigh Security has launched Secure Browser Controls, a patent-pending, industry-first solution that delivers enterprise-grade browser security without requiring organizations to deploy an entirely new browser or extensions. This allows teams to apply inline controls to uploads, downloads, copy/paste, session activity, and AI-driven interactions while preserving a frictionless user experience.

These browser-level protections work in concert with Skyhigh Security’s universal SSE platform delivering a secure experience that enables organizations to accelerate their AI journey.

A Commercially Disruptive Vision for SSE and Zero Trust

As enterprises face emerging AI threats, the last thing they need is increasingly expensive security. While single-vendor, cloud-only solutions helped solve the problems of a bygone era, their costs do not align with today’s budget realities.

In response, Skyhigh Security has developed a unique model that puts control in the hands of the security team, delivering unique cost flexibility grounded in hybrid architecture. This model helps customers reduce operational costs by up to 50% while delivering modern security controls—a win-win scenario for any enterprise.

“For too long, innovation in the SSE market has been incremental, and customers have been asked to accept the status quo,” said Castelino. “We believe the industry is ready for something fundamentally different. By rethinking both the architecture and the economics of SSE, we’re delivering a platform that brings a disruptive value model and meaningful innovation to organizations that expect more from their security strategy.”

Learn more about these new offerings on the Skyhigh Security website .

About Skyhigh Security

Skyhigh Security is dedicated to securing the world’s data with cloud-native, data-aware security solutions that empower organizations to collaborate freely without compromising on security. Its market-leading Security Service Edge (SSE) portfolio focuses on protecting data use, enabling innovation and compliance across hybrid environments. For more information, visit https://www.skyhighsecurity.com/ .

Media Contact:

Lindsay Yanko, Senior Communications Manager | Skyhigh Security

lindsay.yanko@skyhighsecurity.com