Arctic Wolf Unveils the Aurora Superintelligence Platform to Redefine Security for the Age of AI

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arctic Wolf®, the cybersecurity and AI company, today announced the availability of the new Aurora ® Superintelligence Platform for cybersecurity, a breakthrough platform innovation designed to accelerate the adoption of AI across cybersecurity. Built on a transformative agentic framework called the Swarm of Experts™, the platform helps IT and security teams rapidly and confidently adopt Agentic AI to solve the trust and reliability challenges that have slowed adoption in cybersecurity.

While Agentic AI has the potential to transform the industry and shift the advantage to the defenders, issues such as hallucinations, model drift, and brittle reasoning prevent existing solutions from performing reliably enough to earn the trust of security teams. In fact, Gartner estimates AI SOC Agents have achieved only 1-5 percent market penetration of target audience.1

At the same time, to combat today’s AI-powered threats, organizations need superintelligent outcomes in security operations—faster detection, more accurate investigations, and more decisive response across the entire attack surface. Achieving this requires trusted AI, real-world expertise, and rigorous validation of all agentic work. Arctic Wolf’s Swarm of Experts™ architecture delivers a new level of AI trustworthiness and reliability because it only deploys agents when they demonstrably outperform human-only workflows and are validated by humans.

With today’s announcement, Arctic Wolf brings together three major AI advancements to the Aurora Superintelligence Platform, grounded in a fourteen-year history of security operations expertise.

Swarm of Experts™ is an agentic framework that is AI-led with humans in the loop. It is designed to plan and execute actions for most cybersecurity goals, rather than being narrowly focused on individual tasks like triage or investigation. The swarm consists of hundreds of agents that handle tasks end-to-end and is constantly growing and automatically adapting with the threat landscape. Operating the world’s largest commercial SOC, Arctic Wolf is uniquely able to keep humans both in the loop and on the loop. This model allows seasoned analysts to serve as expert validation points for incident escalations and to continually advance model performance by providing ongoing reinforcement learning with expertise derived from serving over ten thousand global customers.





is an agentic framework that is AI-led with humans in the loop. It is designed to plan and execute actions for most cybersecurity goals, rather than being narrowly focused on individual tasks like triage or investigation. The swarm consists of hundreds of agents that handle tasks end-to-end and is constantly growing and automatically adapting with the threat landscape. Operating the world’s largest commercial SOC, Arctic Wolf is uniquely able to keep humans both in the loop and on the loop. This model allows seasoned analysts to serve as expert validation points for incident escalations and to continually advance model performance by providing ongoing reinforcement learning with expertise derived from serving over ten thousand global customers. Security Operations Graph ™ is the proprietary data and intelligence foundation for the platform. The platform ingests more than nine trillion telemetry events in real time each week from a wide variety of sources and integrates them through an open data pipeline. As a result, it is able to generalize insights across diverse signals without exposing customer-specific data.



For more than 14 years, Arctic Wolf’s data pipeline has been curated and continuously validated by a team of more than 1,000 security analysts, threat hunters, and incident responders—embedding real-world expertise into its graph, golden datasets, and proprietary AI capabilities that frontier models alone cannot replicate. Critically, the graph also incorporates business context and case memory for each customer environment. This model is part of the Concierge Experience™, ensuring every decision is optimized for each organization’s unique context.



AI Trust Engine™ is a process of validation and a series of guardrails that bound the autonomy of the agents to ensure accurate, reliable and trustworthy outcomes. Agents in the swarm are built to be deterministic, which guards against guessing or attempting to provide any answer that is not part of their known, validated experiences. Humans remain in the loop to handle tasks beyond an agent’s experience, and each validated resolution is fed back into the system—expanding the agent’s capabilities and enabling similar tasks to be handled automatically in the future. All decisions—whether agentic or human—are reviewed by an AI judge as an added layer of protection. Before entering the swarm, every new agent must be battle-tested in Arctic Wolf’s SOC, outperform human-only workflows, and exceed rigorous performance benchmarks.





Together, these three innovations enable the platform to achieve superintelligence for security operations, delivering outcomes far beyond what human-only or AI-only solutions can provide.

“The Aurora Superintelligence Platform delivers the agentic capabilities customers have been asking for and need in the AI era,” said Nick Schneider, president and chief executive officer, Arctic Wolf. “Faster detection and response across all attack surfaces, unmatched accuracy, and turnkey deployment that brings advanced AI online instantly. By combining superintelligent AI with human expertise, we’re accelerating a shift in cybersecurity—helping organizations operate with greater confidence in a world where threat actors are also leveraging AI to power a new level and scale of attacks.”

“Agentic AI only delivers real value in cybersecurity when it is embedded into operations that teams trust and can act on,” said Dean Fernandes, chief technology officer of NWN. “The Arctic Wolf Aurora Superintelligence Platform sets a new standard by combining advanced AI, human validation, and a proven SOC operating model—and through NWN’s Experience Management Platform, we extend that value even further by integrating Aurora directly into our clients’ broader IT, security, and operational workflows. As Arctic Wolf’s national launch partner, NWN operationalizes Aurora within a unified platform, transforming intelligence into coordinated, enterprise-wide action and delivering AI-enabled security that is trusted, seamless, and immediately impactful at scale.”

The Arctic Wolf Aurora Superintelligence Platform is available today as part of our Security Operations Bundles and Aurora Managed Endpoint Security. Current Arctic Wolf customers and MSPs using those solutions will automatically receive the new capabilities at no additional cost.

Learn more about Arctic Wolf’s vision for agentic AI and the Aurora Superintelligence Platform in a blog post from Dan Schiappa, President of Technology and Services at Arctic Wolf.

About Arctic Wolf

Arctic Wolf is the cybersecurity and AI company that ends cyber risk by transforming it into business resilience. Powered by the Aurora® Superintelligence Platform, Arctic Wolf delivers modern security operations built on proprietary AI and decades of real-world expertise. By combining AI‑driven automation with expert‑validated precision, Arctic Wolf takes ownership of cyber risk—so organizations can operate with confidence, control, and the freedom to innovate.

To learn more about Arctic Wolf, visit www.arcticwolf.com.

Press Contact:

Lauren Back

PR@arcticwolf.com

© 2026 Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc., All Rights Reserved. Arctic Wolf, Aurora, Alpha AI, Arctic Wolf Security Operations Cloud, Arctic Wolf Managed Detection and Response, Arctic Wolf Managed Risk, Arctic Wolf Managed Security Awareness, Arctic Wolf Incident Response, and Arctic Wolf Concierge Security Team are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Arctic Wolf Networks, Inc.

Disclaimer:

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results, security outcomes, and ROI may vary by customer environment, configuration, and use case. Arctic Wolf assumes no obligation to update these statements.

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1 "Hype Cycle for AI and Cybersecurity, 2025, 7 August 2025- ID G00829144"