True Tickets Expands Across Leading Ballet Companies as Institutions Modernize Ticketing and Audience Engagement

Boston, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- True Tickets, the secure digital ticket delivery service designed for arts and cultural organizations, is continuing its growth across the ballet sector, having now partnered with 13 leading ballet companies in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

As ballet institutions modernize their ticketing infrastructure, many are looking for stronger visibility into who is actually attending performances, greater protection against fraud, and more control over how tickets are shared and accessed. True Tickets provides a secure, mobile-first digital ticketing experience that helps companies connect directly with the people in their seats while maintaining operational confidence during high-demand productions.

The Joffrey Ballet and Colorado Ballet are the most recent organizations to join the growing roster, signaling continued momentum among major ballet institutions seeking to strengthen both patron relationships and ticket security.

True Tickets’ ballet partners also include Ballet Austin , Pacific Northwest Ballet , Kansas City Ballet , Louisville Ballet , BalletMet , Miami City Ballet , New York City Ballet , Cincinnati Ballet , Jacob’s Pillow , the Royal Ballet and Opera , and the National Ballet of Canada .

For ballet companies, ticketing carries unique pressures. Seasonal productions such as The Nutcracker often represent a significant portion of annual revenue, drawing large family audiences and group buyers. Shared and transferred tickets are a routine part of audience behavior, creating a shadow audience, patrons who arrive on shared tickets and therefore remain unrecorded in the organization’s CRM. By securely logging each delivery, transfer, and scan, True Tickets helps companies reveal that shadow audience while reducing the risk of fraudulent or duplicate tickets during their most critical selling periods.

“At Pacific Northwest Ballet, a huge portion of our audience discovers us through shared tickets, especially during The Nutcracker,” said Lia Chiarelli, PNB’s Chief Marketing and Advancement Officer. “True Tickets has helped us finally see those audiences and connect with them directly, while also protecting patrons from broker activity that can damage the customer experience. It’s been an important step in modernizing how we deliver tickets and how we build lasting relationships with our audiences.”



“Ballet companies are built on tradition, but they are also looking ahead,” said Ken Lesnik, Chief Commercial Officer at True Tickets. “Our partners want to preserve the magic of the live performance while gaining clearer visibility into who is attending and ensuring that their ticketing process is secure and straightforward. That balance is especially important during productions like The Nutcracker, when families gather to share a beloved holiday tradition and venues have one opportunity to make that experience feel effortless from the moment a ticket is received to the final curtain.”

Through deep integration with Tessitura, True Tickets captures first-party data from shared tickets and syncs it directly into the organization’s CRM, giving marketing and development teams a more complete view of their audience. This insight allows companies to follow up and engage with their newly revealed audiences to build loyalty and repeat attendance beyond a single performance or season.

“Ballet organizations are stewards of some of the most treasured traditions in the arts,” said Matt Zarracina, Co-Founder and CEO of True Tickets. “At the same time, they are navigating rising expectations around access, transparency, and digital experience. We’re proud to support these institutions with tools that help them modernize confidently while staying focused on their mission and their communities.”

As more ballet companies prepare for future seasons, True Tickets remains focused on helping them deliver secure, seamless ticket access while strengthening direct relationships with their audiences.

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