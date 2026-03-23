COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 10/2026 - March 23, 2026
On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026.
The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”).
The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 400m.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of
Shares
|Average purchase price DKK
|Transaction value, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|109,000
|589.03
|64,204,750
|March 16, 2026
|10,000
|583.22
|5,832,200
|March 17, 2026
|11,000
|576.78
|6,344,580
|March 18, 2026
|12,000
|564.38
|6,772,560
|March 19, 2026
|14,000
|544.00
|7,616,000
|March 20, 2026
|14,000
|529.83
|7,417,620
|Total accumulated under the program
|170,000
|577.57
|98,187,710
With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,323,387 shares, corresponding to 2.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.
For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04
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