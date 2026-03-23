Share buy-back program

 | Source: Royal UNIBREW A/S Royal UNIBREW A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT NO 10/2026 - March 23, 2026

On February 26, 2026, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back program, cf. company announcement no. 3/2026.

The share buy-back program will be executed under EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of April 16, 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). 

The share buy-back program is expected to be realized in the period from February 27, 2026, to August 14, 2026. The total transaction value of the share buy-backs in the period will not exceed DKK 400m.

The following transactions have been made under the program:

 Number of
Shares		Average purchase price DKKTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement109,000589.0364,204,750
March 16, 202610,000583.225,832,200
March 17, 202611,000576.786,344,580
March 18, 202612,000564.386,772,560
March 19, 202614,000544.007,616,000
March 20, 202614,000529.837,417,620
Total accumulated under the program 170,000 577.57 98,187,710

With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 1,323,387 shares, corresponding to 2.6% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 50,200,000, including treasury shares.

For further information please contact:
Flemming Ole Nielsen (Head of Investor Relations)
E-mail: Flemming.Nielsen@royalunibrew.com
Telephone: +45 25 41 68 04

Encl.

Attachments


Attachments

RU_Announcement_10 SBB Encl announcement_4 SBB AUG-MAR 16-MAR 20
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