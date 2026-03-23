Actelis Networks Solutions Selected for Intelligent Transportation System Upgrade in the City of Cincinnati, Ohio

SUNNYVALE, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) ("Actelis" or the "Company"), a market leader in cyber-hardened, rapid-deployment networking solutions for IoT and broadband applications, today announced that it has secured an order to supply its hybrid fiber-copper networking solutions for an intelligent transportation system (ITS) upgrade in the City of Cincinnati, Ohio. The deployment will support intersection upgrades in the city, further extending Actelis' presence in the U.S. municipal ITS market.

This order adds to a series of orders reflecting the Company's success in the transportation sector across municipalities in the United States. In recent months, Actelis has secured orders spanning California's Caltrans, the cities of Chino and Cincinnati, Orange County and Ventura County, and follow-on orders from the Washington, D.C. Department of Transportation, among multiple other U.S. municipalities and transportation authorities. The Cincinnati deployment marks Actelis' first municipal ITS win in the Midwest, demonstrating the Company's expanding geographic reach as cities across the country increasingly adopt its technology for traffic infrastructure modernization.

"With another municipal ITS order, this time for Cincinnati, the country-wide pattern continues: cities and transportation agencies are choosing Actelis as the go-to solution for intelligent hybrid fiber-copper modernization," said Tuvia Barlev, Chairman and CEO of Actelis. Our ability to deliver fiber-grade connectivity over existing infrastructure, rapidly, cost-effectively, and with built-in cybersecurity, continues to resonate with those looking to upgrade their traffic systems without the time and expense of full fiber replacement."

About Actelis Networks, Inc.

Actelis Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) is a market leader in hybrid fiber, cyber-hardened networking solutions for rapid deployment in wide-area IoT applications, including government, ITS, military, utility, rail, telecom, and campus networks. Actelis' innovative portfolio offers fiber-grade performance with the flexibility and cost-efficiency of hybrid fiber-copper networks. Through its "Cyber Aware Networking" initiative, Actelis also provides AI-based cyber monitoring and protection for all edge devices, enhancing network security and resilience. For more information, please visit www.actelis.com.



Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project," “looking forward,” and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, for example, statements regarding the expected deployment and performance of Actelis' ML684M solution within the SR-82 project, the anticipated contribution of this order to the Company's revenue, the Company's expectations regarding its growing presence in California's intelligent transportation systems market, and the Company's belief that its technology will continue to be recognized as a trusted solution for ITS communications infrastructure. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results could differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.



Investor Relations Contact

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actelis@arxhq.com