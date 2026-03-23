Lassila & Tikanoja Plc

Stock exchange release

23 March 2026 at 4 AM EET

The share repurchase programme launched by Lassila & Tikanoja Plc has been completed

Lassila & Tikanoja Plc has completed the repurchase of its own shares, which was announced in a stock exchange release on 27 February 2026. The repurchase of the shares started on 3 March 2026 and was completed on 20 March 2026.

In total, 150,000 shares were repurchased, corresponding to approximately 0,4 per cent of all shares in Lassila & Tikanoja Plc. The average purchase price of the shares was EUR 7.6893 per share. As a result of the repurchases, Lassila & Tikanoja Plc holds a total of 135,712 own shares. The total number of registered shares in Lassila & Tikanoja Plc is 38,211,724.



The shares were repurchased for the purposes of implementing the Company’s share-based incentive schemes and the remuneration of the Board of Directors. The repurchases reduced Lassila & Tikanoja’s equity by a total of approximately EUR 1.15 million.

The Company’s own shares were repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of the shareholders, using the Company’s unrestricted equity, at the market price prevailing at the time of repurchase in trading on the regulated market organised by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

LASSILA & TIKANOJA PLC

For further information, please contact:

Hilppa Rautpalo

Senior Vice President, Legal, HR and EHSQ

tel. +358 10 636 2810

Lassila & Tikanoja is a leading Nordic circular economy company committed to unleashing the potential of circularity together with its customers and partners. Our services include waste management and recycling, hazardous waste and remediation services as well as industrial services and water treatment. Our goal is to strengthen an efficient infrastructure in society and promote the sustainable use of materials by transforming waste streams into valuable raw materials. L&T employs approximately 2,300 people in Finland and Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Major media

www.lt.fi/en