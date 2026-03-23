Trident IoT and Syntiant to Deliver Low-Power Audio AI Sensor Platform, Enabling Smarter, Always-On Safety and Security Systems

CARLSBAD and IRVINE, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trident IoT, a leading provider of multi-protocol IoT development solutions and Syntiant Corp., a leading provider of full-stack, low-power physical AI solutions from sensors to software, today announced a collaboration to deliver a complete solution for security system manufacturers, product developers and service providers building next-generation intelligent connected devices.

The relationship pairs Trident IoT's Z-Wave connectivity expertise, anchored by its CZ20 chipset and award-winning ElCapTM development tool, with Syntiant's most advanced glass break algorithm running on its ultra-low-power NDP115 Neural Decision Processor™, enabling developers to move beyond simple connectivity to intelligent, autonomous edge devices that continuously monitor and interpret acoustic events within strict power limits.

"Connectivity without intelligence is becoming commoditized and edge AI without seamless wireless connectivity is incomplete," said Mariusz Malkowski, CTO at Trident IoT. "By combining our CZ20 chipset and ElCapTM software with Syntiant's edge AI technology, we're giving product developers the tools to build devices that are not only connected, but genuinely intelligent, devices that can hear, understand, and act in real time, without dependence on the cloud."

The platform is designed to support additional audio event detection capabilities, including smoke (T3) and carbon monoxide (T4) alarm detection, emergency help call recognition and infant cry monitoring. This flexibility enables manufacturers to address a wide range of safety, security, wellness and industrial monitoring applications.

"As audio AI becomes essential for safety, security and wellness applications, our goal is to bring intelligent listening capabilities to everyday devices," said Nathan Nunley, product line director for NDP Hardware at Syntiant. "By combining our industry-leading hardware and software with Trident IoT’s reliable connectivity, manufacturers can quickly develop products that actively recognize and respond to critical sounds like glass breaking, alarms, distress calls and infant cries, enabling faster responses and greater peace of mind."

Trident IoT’s CZ20 chipset provides Z-Wave and Z-Wave Long Range connectivity, delivering extended range, higher device capacity and increased network reliability. The ElCapTM development platform offers developers a streamlined, feature-rich environment to accelerate product development and reduce time to market.

Powered by Syntiant’s Core 2™ inference engine, the NDP115 runs speech inferences at just 280 µW and is designed to natively execute multiple deep neural networks across architectures such as CNNs, RNNs and fully connected networks. The all-in-one glass-break/T3/T4 model can run for five years on three AA batteries while detecting glass breaking, smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms.

Available as a reference design, the combined solution is targeted at smart home device manufacturers, security system developers and IoT platform builders who require both wireless interoperability and local AI inference. Developers can leverage ElCap's streamlined toolchain alongside Syntiant's web-based ML model training environment to rapidly prototype, train and deploy intelligent connected products.

For sales information, contact sales@tridentiot.com or info@syntiant.com.

About Trident IoT

Trident IoT is a different kind of semiconductor company dedicated to simplifying IoT product development. Founded by industry veterans with over a century of combined experience, Trident IoT specializes in IoT silicon and tools, design and development support, and US-based certification services. Built by developers for developers, Trident IoT’s mission is to enable businesses to bring products to market faster with simply better solutions. To learn more about Trident IoT, visit us at www.tridentiot.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a Reality™ by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor, and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built silicon and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s technology is powering edge AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to automobiles, the company’s turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

Contacts:

For Trident IoT:

Quinto Petrucci

Trident IoT

marketing@tridentiot.com

442.239.9878

For Syntiant Corp:

George Medici/Natalie Mu

PondelWilkinson Inc.

gmedici@pondel.com/nmu@pondel.com

310.279.5968