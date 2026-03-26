Syntiant and Novi Space Successfully Demonstrate Low-Power AI Inference in Orbit

IRVINE, Calif. and REDWOOD CITY, Calif., March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syntiant Corp., a leading provider of full-stack, low-power physical AI solutions from sensors to software, and Novi Space, Inc., a space technology and data analytics company, today announced the successful demonstration of rapid AI model development and optimization, and in-orbit deployment for satellite-based computer vision and object detection applications.

The test leveraged Syntiant’s quantized neural network models, which were rapidly trained and optimized using the company’s proprietary development tools. Running directly on Novi’s satellite and SP240 space-edge computer, the algorithms successfully performed onboard detection of objects such as ground vehicles and ships while in low Earth orbit (LEO).

Processing data in orbit eliminates the need to transmit large volumes of raw imagery back to Earth, reducing latency and improving operational efficiency. Additionally, the models’ small size, combined with their ability to be quickly updated, makes it feasible to integrate retraining and redeployment into routine on-orbit operations.

“Our collaboration with Novi shows that advanced AI can operate in the highly constrained environment of space,” said Ethan Wais, GM of federal at Syntiant. “Using our development tools, we trained and optimized multiple computer vision models, including vehicle detection and ship detection, and deployed them to run efficiently onboard a commercial satellite, despite the limited bandwidth in LEO.”

The validation highlights the ability to deploy AI in environments with severe resource constraints, including limited onboard compute and restricted communications bandwidth. The models were tested on Novi’s onboard computer featuring an AMD Versal adaptive SoC, powered by a dual-core ARM® Cortex®-A72 processor. A series of quantized vision models were deployed and executed with minimal compute and memory requirements, demonstrating the viability of running AI workloads on compact satellite hardware.

“By running Syntiant’s optimized AI models onboard our satellite systems, we significantly reduce bandwidth requirements while enabling faster, more informed decision-making for space-based missions,” said Michael Bartholomeusz, CEO at Novi Space. “Just as importantly, the ability to retrain and redeploy these models in less than 24 hours allows satellites to quickly adapt to evolving mission needs.”

“Syntiant’s mission has always been to bring powerful AI capabilities to virtually any device, regardless of size, power or connectivity constraints,” said Vince Graziani, GM and SVP of Syntiant's AI business. “Demonstrating real-time computer vision inference on a commercial satellite shows how our platform can extend intelligent edge AI far beyond traditional devices, enabling new applications in even the most demanding environments.”

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant® is Making Edge AI a Reality™ by delivering highly efficient processor, sensor, and software solutions. With more than 100 million purpose-built silicon and ML models deployed, along with billions of MEMS microphones and sensors, Syntiant’s technology is powering edge AI applications for speech, audio, sensor and vision processing worldwide. From earbuds to satellites, the company’s turnkey solutions enable advanced edge AI capabilities across diverse consumer and industrial use cases. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on X @Syntiantcorp or LinkedIn.

About Novi Space

NOVI Space, Inc. (NOVI) is building the compute and AI infrastructure layer for space, as well as providing the industry with flight-proven onboard computing systems. NOVI’s open-access GENIE platform and satellites combine multiple sensors with advanced in-orbit edge processing to enable real-time Earth Observation and Geo Intelligence at a fraction of today's costs. NOVI's flight heritage includes successful development and on-orbit operation of edge-intelligent image processing payloads, OBCs, and free-flier satellites under U.S. government programs. More information about the company can be found by visiting https://www.novispace.ai/.

For Syntiant Corp:

George Medici/Natalie Mu

PondelWilkinson Inc.

gmedici@pondel.com/nmu@pondel.com

310.279.5968

For Novi Space:

Scott Steffan

CRO

Novi Space

moreinfo@novispace.ai