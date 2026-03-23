1Kosmos Wins Most Innovative Workforce Identity Verification Solution in Global InfoSec Awards at RSAC 2026

ISELIN, N.J., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1Kosmos , a leader in unifying identity proofing and passwordless authentication, today announced it has been recognized as the Most Innovative Workforce Identity Verification solution in the Global InfoSec Awards 2026, presented during the RSA Conference.





The award recognizes cybersecurity companies delivering breakthrough technologies that help organizations defend against emerging threats. 1Kosmos was recognized for its ability to verify and authenticate the real person behind a digital identity, preventing deepfake impersonation, synthetic identities, and social engineering attacks that increasingly target workforce onboarding, access recovery, and privileged access workflows.

1Kosmos was also recently named a Representative Vendor in the Gartner® report Protect Your IT Service Desk Against Social Engineering Attacks for addressing sophisticated social engineering techniques like those used in the highly publicized North Korean “fake worker” campaigns .

“Enterprises today face a new generation of identity attacks where adversaries manufacture identities using AI-generated documents, deepfakes, and biometric spoofing,” said Hemen Vimadalal, CEO of 1Kosmos. “This recognition reflects the importance of binding authentication to a verified real person. By combining AI-based identity verification, certified biometric liveness detection, and phishing-resistant passwordless authentication, 1Kosmos blocks credential-based attacks while giving employees fast, frictionless access to the systems they need.”

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cyber-crime. 1Kosmos is absolutely worthy of this coveted workforce identity verification award and merits consideration for deployment in enterprise environments,” said Yan Ross, Global Editor of CyberDefense Magazine.

Securing Workforce Identity Against AI Threats

Traditional authentication methods validate a device or credential rather than the individual behind it, leaving organizations vulnerable to modern identity-based attacks and AI deepfakes. The 1Kosmos platform addresses this gap by binding authentication to a verified identity through government ID proofing, ISO/IEC 30107-3 Level 2 biometric liveness detection, and cryptographic credential binding.

This identity-first approach enables organizations to prevent impersonators from enrolling, re-enrolling, or recovering accounts using deepfakes or social engineering. Continuous identity assurance evaluates behavioral and contextual signals throughout a session to confirm that the verified user remains the same person who was initially authenticated.

The platform integrates with enterprise identity environments including Microsoft Entra ID, Okta, Ping, and CyberArk, enabling organizations to deploy high-assurance authentication across workforce, partner, and contractor environments without disrupting existing infrastructure.

Secure and Frictionless Workforce Access

Organizations across financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, government, and technology sectors use 1Kosmos to secure high-risk workforce workflows such as remote hiring, privileged access, and account recovery.

By eliminating passwords and verifying identity at the source, the platform helps enterprises reduce phishing risk, prevent account takeover, and streamline access for employees and partners across managed and unmanaged devices. Customers benefit from improved security, reduced help desk overhead, and faster onboarding while maintaining privacy through decentralized identity storage.

About 1Kosmos

1Kosmos enables remote identity verification and passwordless multi-factor authentication for workers, customers, and residents to securely engage with digital services. By unifying identity proofing, credential verification, and strong authentication, the 1Kosmos platform prevents identity impersonation, account takeover, and fraud while delivering frictionless user experiences and preserving the privacy of users' personal information.

The company conducts millions of authentications daily for major banks, telecommunications providers, technology and service providers, healthcare organizations, and retailers worldwide. 1Kosmos has raised more than $72M in venture capital funding and is headquartered in Iselin, New Jersey. For more information, visit www.1kosmos.com and follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact:

Marc Gendron

Marc Gendron PR for 1Kosmos

(617) 877-7480

marc@mgpr.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/56c3d892-4875-43a3-970f-4ee278dc9579