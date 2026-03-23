Standard Dental Labs Inc. Engages Strategic Advisor to Support Lab Acquisition Strategy

ORLANDO, Fla., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Dental Labs Inc. (“SDL” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into an agreement with EMAC Capital LLC (“EMAC”) to provide strategic advisory services and facilitate introductions to potential funding sources for the Company’s ongoing acquisition of dental labs. EMAC will support the Company by identifying potential funding structures and introducing potential funding sources on an ongoing basis. SDL retains full discretion over whether to pursue any structure or accept any funding opportunities.

The Company intends to pursue up to $3 Million in funding through a combination of available structures including, potentially, structured debt or equity.

Funds, if any, will be used in the Company’s ongoing strategy to acquire additional laboratories to assist in the expansion of its business.

EMAC’s role is limited to general advisory support and potential introductions to funding sources. EMAC will not be involved in the solicitation of investments, negotiation of terms, or execution of any securities transactions, if any, all of which will be conducted directly by the Company and its licensed broker dealer advisors. EMAC will not receive compensation tied to the outcome of any securities transaction.

The Company remains focused on identifying and acquiring dental laboratories that align with its operational model and long-term growth objectives.

No securities that may be offered in connection with funding have been or will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or any applicable state securities laws and may not be offered or sold absent such registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of any securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction or the availability of an applicable exemption therefrom.

About Standard Dental Labs Inc.

Standard Dental Labs Inc. is building a network of dental laboratories focused on delivering high-quality dental prosthetics and services to dental professionals across the United States. The company’s growth strategy centers on acquiring established independent laboratories and integrating them into a scalable operating platform.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential acquisitions (including LOIs), the acquisition pipeline, the likelihood and timing of definitive agreements and closings, expected financial impact of completed acquisitions, revenue run-rate targets, integration plans, operational efficiencies, capital availability, and the Company’s growth strategy. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and involve inherent risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

These risks include, but are not limited to, outcomes of due diligence; the ability to negotiate and execute definitive agreements on favorable terms, or at all; the availability of financing for acquisitions; the ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses and realize anticipated synergies; market competition; and other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings, including its Form 1-A/A and related amendments filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and disclosures furnished to OTC Markets. Standard Dental Labs Inc. undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media Contact

Standard Dental Labs Inc.

424 E Central Blvd, Suite 308, Orlando, FL 32801

Phone: (407) 789-1923 • Email: info@sdl.care •

SOURCE: Standard Dental Labs Inc.