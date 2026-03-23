Xtra Signals 2026 Muse Update as Demand Rises for Dedicated Vlogging Cameras

WILMINGTON, Del., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As short-form video continues to grow, creators are increasingly looking beyond smartphones for more stable and cinematic content tools. Against this backdrop, Xtra is positioning its Muse series as a next-generation solution, while signaling that multiple versions of the Muse update are planned for release in mid-2026, aimed at evolving creator needs in the U.S. market. The update is already generating discussion among creators as demand grows for the next wave of compact, stabilized cameras in the category.





Currently priced between $379 and $419, the Xtra Muse combines a compact design with a 3-axis mechanical stabilization system, Face Retouch technology, and strong low-light performance. The device is designed for creators seeking higher-quality video without the complexity of traditional camera setups. Some creators have already reported meaningful improvements in their workflows after adopting dedicated vlogging tools. One creator, for example, described the device as “one of the best investments” for content creation, noting that improved video quality and stability supported his audience growth and more consistent content output.

The mid-2026 Muse update is expected to be FCC-approved, enabling legal purchase and full after-sales support in the United States, including localized service coverage and a two-year replacement policy. In comparison, many products in the category typically offer one-year warranty coverage and repair-based service, highlighting Xtra’s extended and user-friendly support for U.S. consumers.





The Xtra Muse is designed for travel, festivals, and event-based content creation, with a flip screen that enables quick framing and immediate shooting. A key feature is its mechanical 3-axis stabilization system, which delivers smoother footage in motion-heavy scenarios than smartphones relying on electronic stabilization. The camera’s 1-inch sensor enables clearer footage in low-light conditions, minimizing noise and motion blur where smartphones often struggle.





The device also includes intelligent shooting modes designed to simplify cinematic effects, making it easier for creators to produce engaging content. As creators seek tools that balance portability and professional output, devices like the Xtra Muse offer a practical alternative to smartphones and more complex camera systems. The brand positions the Muse as a competitively priced option, delivering advanced imaging capabilities without the cost barriers often associated with premium camera brands.

About Xtra

Xtra is an independent imaging technology company based in Delaware, United States, focused on developing tools that enable creators to capture high-quality content with greater flexibility.

More information can be found through Xtra’s official channels or by contacting the team at marketing@xtra-us.com:

Threads: @xtratech_official

Instagram: @xtratech_official

TikTok: @xtra_direct

YouTube: @XTRATech_Official

Facebook: XTRA

X: @xtracameras

LinkedIn: Xtra-tech

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/30e14bd0-69d7-497f-965f-d00812ec4061

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2cf883d9-de55-4920-bce9-f6e8d874310d

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/747af89d-48f9-49f7-abd9-06c9ed7a7ecc