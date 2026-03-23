Vaidio to Showcase Vaidio 9.3 at ISC West, Advancing Performance and Responsiveness for Enterprise AI Vision Deployments

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vaidio today announced that it will showcase Vaidio 9.3, the latest release of the Vaidio AI Vision Platform, at ISC West 2026, the security industry’s leading event taking place next week at the Venetian Expo in Las Vegas. Attendees can visit the Vaidio team at booth #7117 to see the latest innovations in AI Vision technology.

Building on the platform’s enterprise-scale foundation, Vaidio 9.3 introduces enhancements focused on performance optimization, infrastructure efficiency, and faster response to critical events across large, distributed deployments.

As organizations continue expanding AI-powered video analytics across campuses, cities, and critical infrastructure, system performance and operational responsiveness have become central to successful deployments. Vaidio 9.3 addresses these demands by improving how AI workloads are distributed, how infrastructure resources are utilized, and how urgent events are surfaced to operators.

Performance and Efficiency at Scale

Vaidio 9.3 introduces improvements in NVIDIA GPU utilization and distributed inference, allowing AI workloads to run more efficiently across available infrastructure. By enabling inference workloads to leverage both worker nodes and dedicated inference nodes, the platform maximizes idle GPU capacity and significantly increases system throughput. This allows enterprises to scale AI processing across large multi-site environments without additional infrastructure.

Ensuring Critical Events Are Never Missed

The release also introduces Critical Alerts, enabling high-priority notifications to bypass silent mode and Do Not Disturb settings on mobile devices. This capability ensures that urgent events are surfaced immediately to security and operations teams, improving response times when seconds matter.

Optimized Infrastructure for Long-Term Deployments

Vaidio 9.3 also introduces new resource calibration capabilities that intelligently optimize AI engine resource usage while maintaining performance. These enhancements help organizations reduce operational costs while improving platform stability and scalability for long-term enterprise deployments.

Additional updates in Vaidio 9.3 include improvements across platform modules, enhancements to Edge License Plate Recognition capabilities, and expanded mobile functionality designed to improve operational awareness in the field.

“At enterprise scale, AI performance isn’t just about accuracy. It is about how efficiently you can process and act on video intelligence across large infrastructures,” said Marshall Tyler, CEO of Vaidio. “With Vaidio 9.3, we focused on maximizing infrastructure efficiency while ensuring that critical events reach the right teams immediately. The result is a platform that delivers stronger performance, greater stability, and faster operational response.”

Vaidio’s continued platform evolution is enabled by NVIDIA AI models, blueprints and platforms, leveraging NVIDIA Metropolis Blueprint for video search and summarization and accelerated compute to support high-performance AI workloads.

Experience Vaidio 9.3 at ISC West

At ISC West, attendees will be able to see Vaidio 9.3 in action, with demonstrations highlighting how the platform enables organizations to transform existing camera infrastructure into real-time operational intelligence across security, safety, and operational use cases.

ISC West attendees are invited to visit the Vaidio team at booth #7117 to learn more about the latest innovations in the Vaidio AI Vision Platform.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact marketing@vaidio.ai.

About Vaidio

Vaidio is the AI Vision Platform that unlocks the power of your cameras. By transforming unstructured video streams into actionable data, Vaidio helps enterprises manage safety, security, and operations more effectively. Whether on-premise, in the cloud, or at the edge, Vaidio turns video into a strategic asset, delivering verified accuracy and business intelligence at scale.