Vaidio’s Vision AI Platform Wins SIA 2026 Award for Design, Diagnostic, and Installation Tools

LAS VEGAS, March 26, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vision AI leader Vaidio has been named the winner in the Design, Diagnostic, and Installation Tools category at the Security Industry Association (SIA) 2026 New Products + Solutions Awards (NPS). This latest recognition extends Vaidio’s multi-year track record of innovation, with SIA honors dating back to 2019, including Best in Show awards in both 2025 and 2024 .

This award recognizes Vaidio’s continued innovation in simplifying the design, deployment, and operation of AI-powered video systems—specifically through its latest advancements in model orchestration and prompt-driven system interaction.

The SIA NPS Awards honor innovative security products, services, and solutions that improve the efficiency and effectiveness of security operations. The Design, Diagnostic, and Installation Tools category recognizes technologies that support system design, installation, testing, diagnostics, troubleshooting, and ongoing operations.

Vaidio’s award-winning platform introduces two major innovations that directly address the complexity of deploying and operating video analytics at scale:

Model orchestration across object detection, LLMs, and vision-language models (VLMs) to dynamically optimize compute efficiency, accuracy, and functionality

to dynamically optimize compute efficiency, accuracy, and functionality AI-driven prompt capabilities that enable users to enhance object search, create custom analytics, perform live video queries, and gain real-time insights into camera, system, and operational data

Together, these capabilities fundamentally change how video systems are configured, validated, and managed—shifting from manual setup and tuning to intelligent, AI-assisted workflows.

“Designing, deploying, and maintaining video intelligence systems has historically required significant time and expertise,” said Marshall Tyler, CEO of Vaidio. “This award highlights our focus on fundamentally changing that model—using AI to automate system design, simplify deployment, and enable organizations to operate video intelligence platforms more efficiently and effectively.”

These innovations build on and extend the core capabilities of the Vaidio platform, combining AI-driven automation and natural language interaction with its established ability to transform video into structured, actionable data. Together, they enable organizations to extract greater value from existing camera infrastructure—improving safety, security, and operational effectiveness without the need for costly hardware replacement.

About the SIA New Products + Solutions Awards Program

The Security Industry Association (SIA) is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,500 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. The SIA New Products + Solutions (NPS) Awards reflect the evolution of the security industry and the convergence of physical and cyber security technologies.

The 2026 SIA NPS Awards entries will be on display at ISC West on the show floor. Vaidio will be showcasing its platform at Booth #7117.

About Vaidio

Vaidio is the AI Vision Platform that unlocks the power of your cameras. By transforming unstructured video streams into actionable data, Vaidio helps enterprises manage safety, security, and operations more effectively. Whether on-premise, in the cloud, or at the edge, Vaidio turns video into a strategic asset, delivering verified accuracy and business intelligence at scale. Vaidio is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, USA.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact marketing@vaidio.ai.