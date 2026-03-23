Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

 | Source: Melexis N.V. Melexis N.V.

Press release - Regulated Information


Ieper, Belgium – 23 March 2026, 17.45 hrs CET

Melexis reports the purchase of 23,500 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 16 March 2026 to 20 March 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade dateTotal shares purchasedAverage price (€)Min price (€)Max price (€)Buyback amount (€)
16/3/20264,50053.5753.2554.00241,062
17/3/20264,50052.9452.2553.60238,252
18/3/20264,50053.3152.9554.15239,876
19/3/20265,00050.8650.5052.20254,293
20/3/20265,00050.9250.6051.90254,598
TOTAL23,50052.2650.5054.151,228,081

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 191,300 treasury shares.


Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 1,022,791 treasury shares.



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