Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information





Ieper, Belgium – 23 March 2026, 17.45 hrs CET



Melexis reports the purchase of 23,500 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 16 March 2026 to 20 March 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.

Trade date Total shares purchased Average price (€) Min price (€) Max price (€) Buyback amount (€) 16/3/2026 4,500 53.57 53.25 54.00 241,062 17/3/2026 4,500 52.94 52.25 53.60 238,252 18/3/2026 4,500 53.31 52.95 54.15 239,876 19/3/2026 5,000 50.86 50.50 52.20 254,293 20/3/2026 5,000 50.92 50.60 51.90 254,598 TOTAL 23,500 52.26 50.50 54.15 1,228,081

Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 191,300 treasury shares.



Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 1,022,791 treasury shares.



