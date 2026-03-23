Melexis: update on the share buy-back program

Press release - Regulated Information
Ieper, Belgium – 23 March 2026, 17.45 hrs CET
Melexis reports the purchase of 23,500 Melexis shares on Euronext Brussels in the period from 16 March 2026 to 20 March 2026, related to the share buy-back program announced on 10 December 2025.
|Trade date
|Total shares purchased
|Average price (€)
|Min price (€)
|Max price (€)
|Buyback amount (€)
|16/3/2026
|4,500
|53.57
|53.25
|54.00
|241,062
|17/3/2026
|4,500
|52.94
|52.25
|53.60
|238,252
|18/3/2026
|4,500
|53.31
|52.95
|54.15
|239,876
|19/3/2026
|5,000
|50.86
|50.50
|52.20
|254,293
|20/3/2026
|5,000
|50.92
|50.60
|51.90
|254,598
|TOTAL
|23,500
|52.26
|50.50
|54.15
|1,228,081
Under the current share buy-back program for up to 850,000 shares, Melexis purchased 191,300 treasury shares.
Including 831,491 shares purchased under a previous share buy-back program, Melexis now holds 1,022,791 treasury shares.