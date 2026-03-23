NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Expanse Studios

VALLETTA, Malta and LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Expanse Studios that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Expanse Studios Partners with Synot Interactive to Deploy Games Across Olybet's European Network,” issued January 5, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.
Recommended Reading
-
March 13, 2026 06:52 ET | Source: Expanse Studios
Expanse Studios, a subsidiary of Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN), announces a strategic partnership with StakeRead More
-
March 10, 2026 09:02 ET | Source: Expanse Studios
Expanse Studios receives certifications for markets of Latvia and Estonia.Read More