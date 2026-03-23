NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Expanse Studios

 | Source: Expanse Studios Expanse Studios

VALLETTA, Malta and LAS VEGAS, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Expanse Studios that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, “Expanse Studios Partners with Synot Interactive to Deploy Games Across Olybet's European Network,” issued January 5, 2026, over GlobeNewswire.


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