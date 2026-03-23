Columbia Station, OH , March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EvenMix, a Cleveland-based industrial manufacturer, has released a technical guide explaining why traditional IBC (Intermediate Bulk Container) mixers typically require forklifts for installation and how its proprietary modular design enables a single operator to complete the process manually. By eliminating the need for heavy lifting equipment, EvenMix reduces operational delays and logistics bottlenecks in chemical, food, and manufacturing facilities. The company’s lightweight, high-torque geared-drive systems are engineered to mount directly to tote openings, providing a portable and efficient solution for multi-container mixing.

EvenMix, headquartered at 4641 Spring Road , is addressing a major production bottleneck by outlining how its innovative mixing systems allow for rapid, one-person installation for IBC Tote Mixer without the use of a forklift.



EvenMix

KEY DATA & SYSTEM SPECIFICATIONS

Organization: EvenMix.

EvenMix. Location: Cleveland, Ohio (4641 Spring Road).

Cleveland, Ohio (4641 Spring Road). Core Innovation: One-person manual installation for industrial mixers.

One-person manual installation for industrial mixers. Primary Products: Lightweight IBC Tote Mixers and Portable Drum Mixers.

Lightweight IBC Tote Mixers and Portable Drum Mixers. Target Applications: Chemical blending, coatings, food processing, and general manufacturing.

Chemical blending, coatings, food processing, and general manufacturing. Technical Advantage: Direct-to-tote mounting without heavy rigid frames or forklift dependency.

Direct-to-tote mounting without heavy rigid frames or forklift dependency. Operational Benefit: Reduced downtime and improved mobility across multiple containers.

SOLVING THE FORKLIFT DEPENDENCY CHALLENGE

In many manufacturing plants, forklifts are reserved for high-priority logistics, such as loading pallets or moving inventory. When mixing equipment requires these same machines for installation, it often leads to production delays and coordination issues between teams.

"Most IBC mixers grew larger and heavier to handle industrial tasks, which inadvertently forced them to become forklift-dependent," stated the EvenMix engineering team. "We approached the challenge differently by prioritizing portability. Our mixers are engineered so a single operator can move, mount, and start blending materials immediately, ensuring that mixing operations never have to wait for a forklift driver to become available".

EvenMix's lightweight design also enhances mobility, allowing a single IBC tote mixer to serve multiple containers throughout a shift. This portability is particularly valuable for facilities managing standard 55-gallon drums, where the company's electric geared-drive drum mixer provides reliable agitation without complicated setup procedures.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Why do most traditional IBC tote mixers require a forklift? Traditional mixers often feature large motors and heavy mounting structures that exceed safe manual lifting limits, requiring coordination with heavy machinery just to begin a mixing cycle.

How does the EvenMix design enable one-person installation? EvenMix has redesigned the mounting system to connect directly to the tote opening or lid structure. By utilizing a high-performance geared-drive system that is significantly lighter than traditional models, the mixer remains stable during operation while being light enough for one person to install manually.

Can EvenMix mixers be used for 55-gallon drums? Yes. EvenMix produces specialized equipment for drum mixing applications, including an electric geared-drive drum mixer designed to maintain product consistency in standard industrial drums.

About EvenMix

EvenMix is an industrial mixing equipment leader based in Cleveland, Ohio, dedicated to engineering portable and reliable blending solutions for drums and intermediate bulk containers. The company has established a significant digital footprint across the manufacturing sector, recognized by Google as a verified industrial equipment entity.

Core Expertise & Authorities: Led by a team of expert engineers, EvenMix provides IBC tote mixers and drum mixing systems to a global audience. The company’s technical insights and equipment updates are regularly featured across its primary digital nodes:

Official Website: https://evenmix.com

https://evenmix.com Verified LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/evenmix/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/evenmix/ Video Authority (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/@EvenMix

https://www.youtube.com/@EvenMix Social Engagement: https://x.com/evenmix

Contact Information:

Name: Phil Ranking

Phil Ranking Title: Founder & CEO

Founder & CEO Email: Phil@evenmix.com

Phil@evenmix.com Phone: (440) 236-6677

(440) 236-6677 Address: 4641 Spring Road, Cleveland, OH 44131

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