QCI to Showcase Agentic Platform Capabilities at IGA 2026

SAN DIEGO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), a leading provider of AI-driven operations software for tribal gaming resorts, today announced it will showcase its evolving QCI Agentic Platform at the Indian Gaming Association (IGA) Tradeshow & Convention, March 31–April 2, 2026, at the San Diego Convention Center (Booth #2735).

The QCI Agentic Platform reflects the continued advancement of the company’s enterprise system, enabling operators to move from real-time insight to real-time action across gaming, marketing, player development, and hotel operations. Designed for on-premise and hybrid environments, the platform supports secure, property-level AI deployment while maintaining full operational control.

Rather than introducing a new system, QCI’s approach extends the capabilities operators already use—bringing analysis and execution closer together within a unified operational environment.

“This is a continuation of the platform our customers already rely on,” said Dr. Ralph Thomas, Co-Founder and CEO of QCI. “We’re building on what works and extending it, so operators can act on information faster, without changing the way their business runs.”

Enhancing a Proven Platform

The QCI Agentic Platform builds on QCI’s established product suite, including:

AGI56.1, a major platform release featuring more than 1,000 enhancements across operations

Chatalytics, QCI’s conversational analytics interface for real-time data access

QCI Dispatch, a new core operational tool supporting real-time coordination and execution



Together, these capabilities enable operators to unify data, streamline workflows, and respond more quickly to changing conditions across the property.

Live Demonstrations at IGA

At Booth #2735, QCI will provide hands-on demonstrations of:

Real-time operational decision-making across gaming and resort functions

Conversational access to data through Chatalytics

Execution workflows supported by QCI Dispatch

New enhancements available in AGI56.1

Attendees will experience how QCI connects data, decision-making, and execution within a single operational system.

“We’re focused on practical improvements that help teams do their jobs more effectively,” added Thomas. “This is about making systems more responsive, more connected, and easier to use in day-to-day operations.”

IGA attendees are encouraged to visit Booth #2735 to learn how QCI is helping operators enhance performance through real-time intelligence and see an agentic platform in action.

To schedule a demo, visit:

https://quickcustomintelligence.com/contact-us/ .

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Its advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution — whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based — enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming and hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Dallas, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Learn more at https://quickcustomintelligence.com/.

ABOUT DR. RALPH THOMAS

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.