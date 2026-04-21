San Diego County Honors Andrew Cardno for Excellence in Innovation

SAN DIEGO, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Cardno, Co-Founder and CTO of Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI), has been recognized by the County of San Diego with a Certificate of Recognition for Excellence Through Innovation.

The award, issued by the San Diego County Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk’s Office under Jordan Z. Marks, honors Cardno’s leadership, innovation, and significant contributions to both industry and community.

Cardno was individually recognized for his commitment to driving innovation that positively impacts business outcomes while fostering meaningful community advancement.

“It is my pleasure to honor Andrew Cardno on behalf of the 3.3 million San Diegans for his excellence in innovation. He is a visionary in technology and a deeply compassionate leader who uses innovation as a force for good. Through his work, he has elevated and empowered Indigenous communities around the world, creating opportunities, preserving culture, and empowering them with economic freedom. Andrew is that rare, special person whose brilliance is matched by his heart, and whose impact lifts others as he rises,” said Jordan Z. Marks, Assessor/Recorder/County Clerk, County of San Diego.

“I’m deeply honored to receive this recognition from San Diego County,” said Cardno. “Innovation, to me, has always been about solving real-world problems in ways that create opportunity for others. Whether through technology, collaboration, or community engagement, the goal is to build systems that empower people and drive meaningful, lasting impact.”

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI AGI Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 300 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $42 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI’s data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Denver, Seattle, and Phoenix.

Main phone number: (858) 299.5715.

Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT ANDREW CARDNO

Andrew Cardno is a distinguished figure in the realm of artificial intelligence and data plumbing. With over two decades spearheading private Ph.D. and master’s level research teams, his expertise has made significant waves in data tooling. Andrew’s innate ability to innovate has led him to devise numerous pioneering visualization methods. Of these, the most notable is the deep zoom image format, a groundbreaking innovation that has since become a cornerstone in many of today’s mapping tools. His leadership acumen has earned him two coveted Smithsonian Laureates, and teams under his mentorship have clinched 40 industry awards, including three pivotal gaming industry transformation awards. Together with Dr. Ralph Thomas, the duo co-founded Quick Custom Intelligence, amplifying their collaborative innovative capacities. A testament to his inventive prowess, Andrew boasts over 150 patent applications. Across various industries — be it telecommunications with Telstra Australia, retail with giants like Walmart and Best Buy, or the medical sector with esteemed institutions like City of Hope and UCSD — Andrew’s impact is deeply felt. He has enriched the literature with insights, co-authoring 14 influential books with Dr. Thomas and contributing to over 100 industry publications. An advocate for community and diversity, Andrew’s work has touched over 100 Native American Tribal Resorts, underscoring his expansive and inclusive professional endeavors.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d885e1cd-6295-4a5c-be77-72a94bf65323