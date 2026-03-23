Nasdaq Private Market Awarded U.S. Patent for Private Company Securities Clearing and Settlement Platform, Establishing Industry-First Infrastructure Standard

NEW YORK, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq Private Market (“NPM”), a leading platform for private market liquidity and infrastructure, today announced that it has been awarded U.S. Patent No. 12,572,980 for its Private Company Securities Clearing and Settlement Platform. Granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on March 10, 2026, the patent covers NPM’s proprietary engine for standardizing the clearing and settlement of private company share transfers – an end-to-end workflow that brings speed, reliability, and transparency to a historically manual and bespoke market.

As the secondary market for private company shares has grown, share transfers have suffered from a fundamental structural problem: there is no industry-wide standard for how transfer information is provided, received, or processed. Every private company has its own transfer rules, documentation requirements, and approval processes. As a result, settlement timelines in private markets have historically stretched to 90 days or more – a stark contrast to T+1 settlement of public equities.

NPM’s patented process and technology solves this problem at its root. The system receives transfer inputs – including transfer notices, emails, phone call transcripts, or direct user input – and converts them into a more intuitive format for issuer’s legal, finance and equity admin teams. From there, the platform automatically generates and routes notifications to issuers to initiate the right-of-first-refusal (ROFR) process, manages approval workflows, auto-generates transfer agreements for all parties, initiates the wiring of funds, and produces transaction confirmations and tax documents. The result is a fully automated, auditable, and scalable settlement process that works across every private company, regardless of its unique transfer restrictions or equity structure.

“Private market settlement has historically been manual, fragmented, and slow in large part because there was never a standard blueprint for how it should work,” said Andrew Kroculick, COO of NPM and lead inventor on the patent. “Every private company was essentially building its own process from scratch, often in silos, with no frame of reference for what their peers were doing. This patent is the result of years of working directly with hundreds of private companies to understand what a truly standardized, scalable settlement process looks like — and then engineering it. It gives the entire private market ecosystem a blueprint that didn’t exist before.”

Establishing an Industry Standard — and Expanding Access to Liquidity

By establishing a standardized process for private company share transfers, the platform removes one of the most significant barriers that has historically prevented private companies from allowing their shareholders to transfer shares at all. As companies stay private longer and the value of private now exceeds $5 trillion, transfer activity has grown dramatically – yet the infrastructure to support it has lagged.

NPM’s patented platform changes that equation. Companies now have a standardized, technology-driven process they can rely on that will dramatically decrease workloads on equity administration teams charged with the previously tedious task of managing share transfers. The platform enables individual employee shareholders to access liquidity through a single, efficient process.

“NPM is building the core infrastructure to support today’s $5 trillion private market.” Tom Callahan, CEO of NPM. “This patent reflects years of proprietary work to solve one of the most persistent operational challenges in private markets – post trade. It protects our innovation, validates our approach, and positions NPM as a standard for private company share settlement. We’ve removed a key barrier to liquidity in private markets.”

Proven at Scale

NPM’s Transfer and Settlement platform has processed more than $1.5 billion in total transaction value across 2,000 trades, including $650 million across 1,200 trades in 2025 alone. The company partners with more than 150 private company clients on transfer and settlement, and transactions settled through NPM close an average of 12 days faster than those settled outside the platform.

About Nasdaq Private Market (NPM)

Nasdaq Private Market provides liquidity, investment, wealth and data solutions for private companies, employees, and investors throughout each stage of the pre-IPO lifecycle. Since inception over a decade ago, NPM has executed more than $70 billion in transactional volume for 200,000+ individual eligible employee shareholders and investors across 900+ company-sponsored liquidity programs. Founded within Nasdaq, Inc. in 2013, today NPM is an independent company with strategic investments from Nasdaq, Allen & Company, Bank of America, BNP Paribas, Cerity Partners, Citi, DRW Venture Capital, Goldman Sachs, HiJoJo Partners, Morgan Stanley, Optiver, UBS, and Wells Fargo. Learn more at www.nasdaqprivatemarket.com. Visit LinkedIn and X for the latest company news.