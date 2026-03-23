Crypto News: Pepeto Binance Executive Updates And Ethereum Price Prediction Got A Lift While Shiba Inu Pattern Returns

Dubai, UAE, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --





The Ethereum based crypto Pepeto just entered its last exchange testing phase after a senior Binance developer finalized the trading architecture, and the presale blew past $8.28 million on record daily entries, many expect Pepeto to be the next Shiba Inu of 2026.

This crypto news is landing while the Ethereum price prediction gets a massive lift. On March 23, the Institutional Ethereum Forum NYC assembled 150 executives representing $250 trillion in assets to discuss ETH as the settlement layer for global finance. Below is the full breakdown of the Ethereum price outlook and why Pepeto might be the next Shiba Inu of 2026.

Crypto News: Pepeto Binance Executive Update and the Ethereum Price Prediction Point to a Bull Run Forming

The Binance executive on Pepeto's team just posted a fresh update confirming the exchange infrastructure has entered final deployment testing. The exact words were clear: “the system is processing test transactions at production scale, and the team is now in the optimization window before going live. In crypto, that language means one thing” launch is not weeks away, it is days away. Pepeto is built on Ethereum Blockchain, looking into the ETH price outlook is a must to predict the future of the project.

The Ethereum price prediction is backed by data that got harder to dismiss this week. Ethereum price jumped back above $2,141 on March 23, well below its $4,953 high, but network activity tells a different story. Active addresses exploded from 381,000 to 841,000 in one week according to CoinMarketCap. Standard Chartered published a $7,500 year end Ethereum price prediction. The IEF NYC forum on March 23 brought $250 trillion in institutional capital under one roof to discuss Ethereum as the base layer for global settlement according to TradingView. When the largest pool of money on the planet treats your network as infrastructure, the Ethereum price prediction stops being a guess and starts being a timeline.

When ETH rises, every project built on its rails benefits. The Ethereum price prediction at $7,500 brings more volume, more users, and more capital into the ecosystem. That is why crypto news keeps pointing to Pepeto as the Ethereum based entry with the highest return potential from that move.

How Pepeto Follows the Shiba Inu Playbook With Tools SHIB Never Had

The Ethereum price prediction creates a strong tailwind, but the real force filling these rounds comes from a pattern every crypto veteran recognizes. Pepeto is growing the exact way Shiba Inu grew before it became a worldwide headline, and the crypto news coverage is following the same path. Where the two stories split is what sits underneath. Shiba Inu generated billions on pure community energy with nothing functional behind it. Once the attention faded, holders watched positions collapse with zero revenue keeping demand alive. Pepeto rewrites that outcome, by building an innovative exchange that will support the $PEPETO token price over the coming years.



The potential here is clear. The Ethereum price prediction at $7,500 delivers a 3.5x that takes years, and experienced investors know that no large cap alone is enough to change a portfolio. The real returns in every cycle come from meme coins, and the people who understand that are the ones who caught Shiba Inu before it created millionaires out of everyday holders. Pepeto is sitting in the exact position Shiba Inu was in before its listing, except with a real exchange underneath that SHIB never had.

This is the second chance, and Pepeto reaching just a $200 million market cap, still far below what Shiba Inu hit with zero products, gives over 100x from presale pricing. That math is why investors are rushing to buy Pepeto right now before the Binance listing closes this window for good.

Conclusion

The people who watched Shiba Inu fill its presale and decided to wait one more day never got another chance at that price. The listing came, the entry disappeared, and the rest of that cycle was spent calculating what they missed. Pepeto is following that identical path right now, and the Pepeto official website is where the investors who refuse such an opportunity again are already entering, ahead of the Binance listing.





Click To Visit Pepeto Website To Enter The Presale

FAQs

What is the Ethereum price prediction for 2026?

The Ethereum price prediction sits at $7,500 year end from Standard Chartered. Network addresses jumped from 381,000 to 841,000 in seven days, and $250 trillion in institutional capital met on March 23 to discuss ETH as the global settlement layer.

Why is Pepeto generating crypto news as an Ethereum based presale?

Pepeto crossed $8.28 million with a senior Binance developer leading the exchange build and a SolidProof audit completed, pulling Shiba Inu level attention toward a project with working tools behind it.

Is now a good time to enter the Pepeto presale?

The largest financial institutions on Earth just turned their focus to Ethereum, and the Pepeto official websitestill has rounds available before the Binance listing.















