Parsons’ iNET® Platform Accelerates Smarter Mobility Around the World

CHANTILLY, Va., March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) today announced continued momentum for its Intelligent Network (iNET®) Smart Mobility Platform as transportation agencies across North America modernize operations to improve safety, reliability, and system performance. As agencies face increasing congestion, climate‑driven disruptions, and the need for real‑time coordination across districts, iNET® is enabling a shift from reactive traffic management to proactive, integrated operations.

“Innovation and excellence are at the core of how we serve our clients and communities, and iNET® is a powerful example of that commitment,” said Mark Fialkowski, president of Infrastructure North America for Parsons. “Our cross company technology teams continue to push the boundaries of what’s possible in transportation operations, delivering solutions that help agencies solve their hardest mobility challenges and improve outcomes for the people who rely on these systems every day.”

That momentum continues with Parsons’ recently awarded work supporting the Georgia Department of Transportation’s (GDOT) upgrade of its Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), an example of how the company is helping agencies modernize transportation operations through its iNET® platform.

Powered by iNET®, the upgraded system will modernize how transportation systems across the state are monitored and managed, improving statewide visibility, strengthening coordination across GDOT’s network, and helping operators respond more efficiently to incidents, congestion, and changing roadway conditions. GDOT secured a statewide iNET® license, enabling cities and counties across Georgia to access the same system and providing stronger coordination between state and local agencies.

The award reflects a broader transportation trend: agencies are looking for integrated digital platforms that can improve mobility, safety, and operational decision-making without expanding physical infrastructure. Parsons’ iNET® platform is helping meet that need by unifying data, analytics, and decision support into a single operational environment, enabled by AI/ML.

Fialkowski added: “During the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s Keep America Moving Summit, I discussed Parsons’ role on SR-400 and how our teams are delivering safer, more reliable mobility solutions for communities across the state. Around the globe, we’re applying that same innovation and cross-company expertise to modernize critical infrastructure so our clients can solve their hardest transportation challenges and build systems that are ready for the future.”

Deployed at corridor, regional, and statewide scales, iNET® is demonstrating how digital operations platforms can help modernize ATMS capabilities and deliver measurable outcomes.

Asset Management Transformation: Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) In collaboration with the ODOT, Honda of America Manufacturing, and the University of Cincinnati, Parsons served as the systems integrator for a pilot program that transformed vehicle-generated data into maintenance-ready intelligence. During the program, Parsons’ iNET® platform analyzed nearly 2,000 roadway miles and identified thousands of roadway and roadside asset deficiencies. The program delivered measurable operational and financial benefits, including reduced reliance on frequent manual inspections, faster, more consistent maintenance, improved visibility into roadway conditions, resulting in ~$4.5 million in annual labor savings.

Regional Mobility Management: Niagara International Transportation Technology Coalition (NITTEC) AllRoads Parsons partnered with the NITTEC to deliver AllRoads, a bi‑national, multi‑agency regional mobility management system spanning Western New York and Southern Ontario. Built on iNET®, AllRoads integrates real‑time data from traffic management systems, transit operations, border crossings, road weather systems, and incident response partners into a centralized data hub. The system’s AI‑driven decision support capabilities help operators anticipate congestion, coordinate cross‑border incident response, and manage weather‑related disruptions. AllRoads was recognized in 2024 as Outstanding Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) Project of the Year.

Dynamic Traffic Management: Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) Parsons supported the MDOT’s first active traffic management deployment along the US 23 Flex Route. MDOT implemented dynamic operational strategies—including peak‑period shoulder running, overhead lane control signals, variable speed limits, and queue warning—to improve safety and manage recurring congestion. Using iNET®, Parsons integrated lane control, speed management, detection, and event coordination into a centralized operations platform. The deployment resulted in a 34 percent reduction in overall crashes and more than a 50 percent reduction in rear‑end crashes, along with improved travel‑time reliability and reduced incident‑related delay. The project received a Best of ITS Award.

Integrated Corridor Management in California Through its Integrated Corridor Management (ICM) and Connected Corridors initiatives, Caltrans is advancing a multimodal, multi‑agency approach to corridor operations. iNET® supports this framework by serving as a unifying platform for data integration, operational coordination, and decision support across corridor partners. The platform enables agencies to share real‑time data and coordinate response strategies during incidents and major events, including improved travel‑time reliability, reduced secondary incidents, and more efficient use of existing infrastructure.

Cloud-based Statewide Transformation in New Jersey In 2025, Parsons partnered with the New Jersey Department of Transportation and HNTB to deliver the state’s first fully integrated, statewide Advanced Traffic Management System, powered by iNET®. Prior to this deployment, NJDOT relied on multiple legacy systems that limited statewide visibility and operational consistency. The new cloud‑based platform consolidates ITS device control, automated incident detection, decision support, and response planning into a single statewide system. Operators now have a unified operational view that enhances coordination, improves incident response consistency, and supports data sharing with regional partners. The program received the 2025 Excellence in Engineering Award from the New Jersey Alliance for Action.

Traffic Management Advancement in the Middle East Parsons’ smart-mobility and traffic-management expertise extend beyond North America into the Middle East, where the company has delivered major ITS, traffic management centers, and smart-city mobility programs across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Bahrain, and Kuwait. These programs include integrated corridor management, centralized traffic operations centers, real-time monitoring and analytics, connected ITS devices, and multimodal coordination.







As transportation agencies face increasing demands to deliver measurable outcomes without expanding physical infrastructure, iNET® continues to demonstrate the value of integrated, software‑enabled operations.

Learn more about the company’s iNET® solution, visit: https://www.parsons.com/products/inet/.

About Parsons

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the national security and global infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cyber and electronic warfare, space and missile defense, transportation, water and environment, urban development, and critical infrastructure protection. Please visit Parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn to learn how we’re making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

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