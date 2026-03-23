Nortech Systems Incorporated to Report Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results and Hold a Conference Call on March 27, 2026

MINNEAPOLIS, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nortech Systems Incorporated (Nasdaq: NSYS), a leading provider of engineering and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical and electromechanical products serving the medical imaging, medical device, aerospace & defense and industrial markets, will hold a live conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time on Friday March 27, 2026, to discuss the Company's fourth quarter 2025 financial results. The call will be hosted by Jay D. Miller, Chief Executive Officer and President, and Andrew D. C. LaFrence, Chief Financial Officer. To access the live audio conference call, US participants may call 888-506-0062 and international participants may call 973-528-0011. Participant Access Code: 726639. Participants may also access the call via webcast at: https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2814/53646.

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About Nortech Systems Incorporated

Nortech Systems Incorporated is a leading provider of design and manufacturing solutions for complex electromedical devices, electromechanical systems, assemblies, and components. Nortech primarily serves the medical device, medical imaging, aerospace & defense, and industrial markets. Its design services span concept development to commercial design, and include medical device, software, electrical, mechanical, and biomedical engineering. Its manufacturing and supply chain capabilities are vertically integrated around wire/cable/interconnect assemblies, printed circuit board assemblies, as well as system-level assembly, integration, and final test. Headquartered in Maple Grove, MN, Nortech currently has six manufacturing locations and design centers across the U.S., Latin America, and Asia. Nortech Systems is traded on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol NSYS. Nortech's website is www.nortechsys.com.

Contact

Andrew D. C. LaFrence

Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President of Finance

alafrence@nortechsys.com

952-345-2243