Altai Announces Voting Results From Shareholder Meeting

TORONTO, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Altai Resources Inc. (TSXV: ATI) (“Altai” or the “Company”) announced that at its special meeting of shareholders of the Company (the “Shareholders”) held earlier today, all matters were approved by the Shareholders with approval rates exceeding 91% of votes cast, as described below.

Sale of Property Assets

The Shareholders approved, with an approval rate of 91.8% of votes cast, the resolution, the full text of which was set forth in the Company’s management information circular dated February 10, 2026 (the “Circular”), ratifying and approving the sale by the Company of (i) the Company’s 50% working interest in six mineral titles located in Malartic Township, Quebec, pursuant to an agreement of purchase and sale dated August 26, 2025, between the Company and Globex Mining Enterprises Inc.; and (ii) the Company's 50% working interest in four oil wells located in Cessford, Alberta pursuant to a sale and conveyance agreement dated September 29, 2025, between the Company and Canadian Natural Resources Limited, in each case as described in the Circular.

TSXV Delisting

The Shareholders approved, with an approval rate of 99.9% of votes cast and an approval rate of 99.3% of votes cast by the minority of the Shareholders (excluding the officers, directors, and insiders of the Company, as described in the Circular), the resolution, the full text of which was set forth in the Circular, authorizing the directors of the Company, in their discretion, to make an application to the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) to delist the common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”) from the TSXV.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

Altai Resources Inc. is a Toronto, Ontario based junior resource company with an investment portfolio comprised of cash and cash equivalents. Additional information about the Company is available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.altairesources.com.

For further information, please contact:

Kursat Kacira, Chairman & CEO/President

T: (647) 282-8324, E: kursatkacira@altairesources.ca

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.