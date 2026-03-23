Rally House Celebrates Opening Day Across Multiple Markets with Giveaways and Exclusive In-Store Promotions

MILWAUKEE and HOUSTON, March 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rally House is bringing the excitement of Opening Day to fans across the country with a series of in-store celebrations featuring exclusive giveaways and special promotions at select locations. Join Rally House on March 25 in the following locations to help celebrate the beginning of MLB season for their favorite team.

Participating stores include:

On March 25, fans visiting these Rally House locations can enjoy exciting opportunities to gear up for the season. The first 100 customers at each store will receive a Rally House Opening Day scratcher, offering a chance to unlock up to 40% off their next MLB purchase. In addition, each location will award four $100 Rally House gift cards to lucky shoppers throughout the day, adding even more energy to the celebration.

Rally House is proud to serve as the go-to destination for officially licensed MLB and local team merchandise, offering a wide selection of on-field hats, jerseys, apparel, and accessories. With an unmatched assortment of team gear, Rally House ensures fans in every market can represent their teams in authentic style.

Whether heading to the ballpark or watching from home, fans are encouraged to stop by their local Rally House and join the Opening Day excitement. Customers can also explore the full range of products online at www.rallyhouse.com, and stay connected through Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, and X for the latest updates and promotions.

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned retail company, offering a wide selection of apparel, hats, gifts, and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, MLS, and MiLB teams, along with locally inspired apparel, gifts, and food items. Rally House operates more than 300 locations across 27 states.

CONTACT:

media@rallyhouse.com